How To Delete A Page In Google Docs Or Microsoft Word

Whether you're putting together an essay for school or a professional document for work, one of the eternal struggles in either matter is getting your document to look nice and neat. The major word processing programs like Google Docs and Microsoft Word have lots of built-in features to ensure your copy looks as clean as possible from the word go, but in spite of that, things can sometimes still get a little weird.

For instance, let's say you've finished your elaborate document, it looks all nice and neat, but for some mysterious reason, there's a blank page at the end of everything. You didn't put it there, and it's throwing off the clean vibe of your copy. Such a thing is bound to get you some sideways looks from your teacher or supervisor, so it's best to clean it up while you're still in the editing stages instead of wasting a sheet of printer paper.