Is DeWalt's Caulking Gun Any Good? Here's What Users Are Saying

If you're a fan of the brand, there are plenty of DeWalt tools you'll want on hand for home renovations, whether it's a professional job or a DIY project. At some point, you'll usually need to apply caulk when renovating — it's useful for installing molding and weatherizing windows, among other uses. Caulk guns are also important for bathroom renovations or plumbing applications in general since sealant is so important for sink and bathtubs.

Manually squeezing a caulk gun can be arduous labor, especially when applying a large amount over a wider area, which is why a battery-powered caulking gun can be an invaluable part of your tool collection. DeWalt currently makes three different caulk gun models to choose from. All three are part of the company's line of cordless 20V tools (which is essentially the same as other brands' 18V tools) and you can also purchase bundles that include batteries and chargers for the guns. Depending on your needs, there's a large option — the 20V Max 29-ounce Adhesive Gun (product code DCE570B) and a smaller 20V Max 10-ounce/300-milliliter Adhesive Gun DCE560B, as well as the more-versatile 20V Max 300-600-milliliter Sausage Pack Adhesive Gun (product code DCE580B).

All three DeWalt caulk guns have identical 4.5 out of five overall user ratings on Amazon, based on hundreds of customer reviews. That's very promising — no matter which model you select, you'd be getting one with mostly good to great reviews. However, not everyone loves the tools, and some users who do appreciate them don't think they're ideal for certain applications. Here's a closer look at what users are saying about the specific pros and cons of DeWalt's caulking gun products.