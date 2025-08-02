Is DeWalt's Caulking Gun Any Good? Here's What Users Are Saying
If you're a fan of the brand, there are plenty of DeWalt tools you'll want on hand for home renovations, whether it's a professional job or a DIY project. At some point, you'll usually need to apply caulk when renovating — it's useful for installing molding and weatherizing windows, among other uses. Caulk guns are also important for bathroom renovations or plumbing applications in general since sealant is so important for sink and bathtubs.
Manually squeezing a caulk gun can be arduous labor, especially when applying a large amount over a wider area, which is why a battery-powered caulking gun can be an invaluable part of your tool collection. DeWalt currently makes three different caulk gun models to choose from. All three are part of the company's line of cordless 20V tools (which is essentially the same as other brands' 18V tools) and you can also purchase bundles that include batteries and chargers for the guns. Depending on your needs, there's a large option — the 20V Max 29-ounce Adhesive Gun (product code DCE570B) and a smaller 20V Max 10-ounce/300-milliliter Adhesive Gun DCE560B, as well as the more-versatile 20V Max 300-600-milliliter Sausage Pack Adhesive Gun (product code DCE580B).
All three DeWalt caulk guns have identical 4.5 out of five overall user ratings on Amazon, based on hundreds of customer reviews. That's very promising — no matter which model you select, you'd be getting one with mostly good to great reviews. However, not everyone loves the tools, and some users who do appreciate them don't think they're ideal for certain applications. Here's a closer look at what users are saying about the specific pros and cons of DeWalt's caulking gun products.
Users appreciate how easy dispensing material is with DeWalt's caulk guns
One reason the 20V Max 10-ounce/300-milliliter Adhesive Gun is one of the DeWalt power tools that'll have you rethinking your hand tool setup is because of its combination of power with ease-of-use — at least according to many people who've used the tool. A redditor on r/Tools asked reports that the smaller model is "excellent" and "pushes NP1 easily on cold days," an application that can be especially tough to perform manually. In the same Reddit thread, a user who bought the 10-ounce gun used it for "very, very thick" caulk and says that the gun "pushed it out like a champ. Might be one of the best investments I've made in a while for windows n' doors!"
The ease-of-use isn't just a matter of convenience but can be a game-changer for certain users. An Amazon reviewer describes DeWalt's larger 29-ounce caulk gun as a "great find" and "a life-changing tool. I have arthritis in my hands and this tool is amazing." Because it's easier to use, it's also quicker to use, which can save time and increase productivity on the job site. A self-described union carpenter endorses the DeWalt 20V Max 300-600-milliliter Sausage Pack Adhesive Gun, explaining that they've "tried all the top name brands but DeWalt is the best for caulking."
Another feature that users appreciate about DeWalt's caulking gun is its battery life, which is an important factor to consider for any cordless power tool. Based on positive feedback for the tool, the battery life afforded by DeWalt's 20V Max units are more than enough for most tasks. One five-star review specifically notes that "the battery lasts way beyond one tube," while also noting another perk — that the tool offers "great value for the money."
One feature of DeWalt's caulking gun doesn't seem to work as well as advertised
DeWalt's caulk guns have mostly favorable reviews, though some users note that sometimes a manual option might be better than DeWalt's power tool for certain jobs — especially for finer applications. For example, a poster on r/DeWalt explains that "if I had to caulk a large area then I'm going with the cordless caulking gun, if I have to do five jobs and each one of them is something small like resealing a cooktop, I'll end up doing them all with the manual gun."
This is a great reminder that just because a tool works great and has strong reviews doesn't mean it's necessarily the best tool for the job, depending on what you need to get done. For a more versatile tool collection, you may want to consider having both a manual and a powerful cordless caulk gun for jobs both small and large.
One specific thing that does get called out for being subpar when it comes to DeWalt's 20V caulking guns is the anti-drip feature. When combing through the outright negative reviews, you'll find multiple users complaining about the anti-drip feature — it seems to be one of the tool's biggest flaws. "The anti-drip feature doesn't work at all for me," reports one redditor, adding, "The rod does retract a bit, but the product still keeps coming out for a solid minute or so ... I'm learning to work around it, but it's still a pain to always have about four inches of extra material hanging on the tip every time I pick it up." A user who left a one-star Amazon review calls the tool "a total disappointment, it's not anti-drip as claimed."