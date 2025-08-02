Are Most Microwaves Really Made By The Same Company?

The microwave market is filled with endless options. You'll find models from Toshiba, Black+Decker, Insignia, GE, Whirlpool, and even store brands like RCA or Avanti. But what most people don't realize is that many of the best microwaves from the top brands come from the same source. A huge number of microwaves sold in the U.S. are actually made by Midea. The company's wide reach means that even if you think you're choosing between brands, you may really just be choosing between variations of the same machine.

Based in Guangdong, China, Midea is the world's largest manufacturer of home appliances. It produces millions of microwaves every year, and a good chunk of them are rebranded and sold under other popular names. So, whether you're buying a basic Toshiba model at Walmart or a Black+Decker microwave from Amazon, chances are it was built in the same factory, using nearly identical internal parts. Aside from minor design tweaks like buttons, colors, or handles, the microwaves are often the same inside, right down to the vents and wiring.