Can You Charge An Electric Motorcycle At A Tesla Supercharger?
Electric motorcycles are becoming more capable, faster, and more adventure-ready. When it comes to long-distance riding, however, charging is still a concern. One question that keeps popping up among riders is whether they can use Tesla Superchargers. The short answer is, in a lot of cases, yes, but it depends. Tesla is slowly opening up its network to non-Tesla EVs, and that includes certain electric motorcycles equipped with the right fast-charging tech.
In the U.S., Tesla has been updating some Supercharger locations with a feature called the Magic Dock. This built-in adapter allows EVs with CCS connectors — the fast-charging standard used by many manufacturers — to plug in at Tesla stations. It's part of Tesla's broader push to encourage more EV adoption across brands. While even the best electric motorcycles don't support DC fast charging yet, a few standout models do, and they've been spotted sipping power from Tesla's network. For the riders who want to switch to EVs, but hesitate due to the lack of charging facilities, this is a promising development.
Which electric motorcycles can use Tesla Superchargers?
Some electric motorcycles are already compatible with Tesla Superchargers, but only at select stations that support CCS connectors. One of the leading brands in this space is Energica. The company's touring model, the Experia, supports DC fast charging via CCS, and has a large battery designed for long-range travel. It can reach a highway range of up to 130 miles, and more than 261 miles in city conditions.
Energica's entire lineup also supports DC fast charging, making them ideal for longer trips. Riders have managed to complete intense endurance runs using these bikes, such as riding over 1,000 miles in a single day, and even earning the Iron Butt awards. Another major player is LiveWire, Harley-Davidson's electric motorcycle brand. Its bikes also come equipped with CCS connectors, meaning they can charge at Tesla Superchargers fitted with Magic Docks — a growing feature across U.S. Tesla stations.
Why most electric motorcycles still can't use them?
That said, not all electric bikes are Supercharger-ready. Brands like Zero Motorcycles focus more on modular battery options and Level 2 charging, skipping out on DC fast-charging support. Zero bikes such as the DSR/X, SR/F, and SR/S offer flexibility through Level 2 charging and household outlets, but they can't plug into Tesla Superchargers. However, riders can still use Tesla Destination Chargers with an adapter called the Tesla Tap Mini, though it only works for slower Level 2 charging, not Superchargers.
Still, the landscape is changing. New brands like Verge Motorcycles are building their bikes to support Tesla's NACS standard, the same connector Tesla uses for its entire network. Verge's TS PRO and TS ULTRA offer over 200 miles of range, and the plan is for them to be fully compatible with Tesla's growing charger base. Verge even sees Supercharger access as a major selling point for entering the U.S. market, offering convenience for long-distance riders.