Can You Charge An Electric Motorcycle At A Tesla Supercharger?

Electric motorcycles are becoming more capable, faster, and more adventure-ready. When it comes to long-distance riding, however, charging is still a concern. One question that keeps popping up among riders is whether they can use Tesla Superchargers. The short answer is, in a lot of cases, yes, but it depends. Tesla is slowly opening up its network to non-Tesla EVs, and that includes certain electric motorcycles equipped with the right fast-charging tech.

In the U.S., Tesla has been updating some Supercharger locations with a feature called the Magic Dock. This built-in adapter allows EVs with CCS connectors — the fast-charging standard used by many manufacturers — to plug in at Tesla stations. It's part of Tesla's broader push to encourage more EV adoption across brands. While even the best electric motorcycles don't support DC fast charging yet, a few standout models do, and they've been spotted sipping power from Tesla's network. For the riders who want to switch to EVs, but hesitate due to the lack of charging facilities, this is a promising development.