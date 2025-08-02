What's The Highest CC Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Ever Made?

For American motorcycle riders and enthusiasts, there aren't many names that are as iconic as Harley-Davidson. Known for their rumbling V-twin engines, unmistakable styling, and deeply rooted heritage, Harleys have generally represented tradition over pushing the latest cutting-edge tech. But the 2025 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide RR is something else entirely. Not only does it break away from the brand's usual formula, it also happens to be one of the most powerful Harley-Davidson bikes ever made, and, more importantly, it houses the largest engine the company has ever installed in a production bike: a colossal 2,147 cc Milwaukee-Eight 131 V-Twin.

That displacement translates to 131 cubic inches of track-tuned fury. And no, this isn't just a standard Harley with a big engine shoved into it. The CVO Road Glide RR is Harley-Davidson's answer to modern performance baggers, channeling tech and engineering insights from the King of the Baggers racing series directly into a street-legal machine. While the traditional Road Glide has always been a long-haul cruiser, this version is stripped down, race-ready, and unapologetically aggressive.

For hardcore Harley fans and performance enthusiasts alike, it's proof that Milwaukee can still surprise, especially when it leans into its racing heritage. The massive engine isn't just for show either, it sets a new benchmark for a brand that's been around for over 120 years.