What's The Highest CC Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Ever Made?
For American motorcycle riders and enthusiasts, there aren't many names that are as iconic as Harley-Davidson. Known for their rumbling V-twin engines, unmistakable styling, and deeply rooted heritage, Harleys have generally represented tradition over pushing the latest cutting-edge tech. But the 2025 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide RR is something else entirely. Not only does it break away from the brand's usual formula, it also happens to be one of the most powerful Harley-Davidson bikes ever made, and, more importantly, it houses the largest engine the company has ever installed in a production bike: a colossal 2,147 cc Milwaukee-Eight 131 V-Twin.
That displacement translates to 131 cubic inches of track-tuned fury. And no, this isn't just a standard Harley with a big engine shoved into it. The CVO Road Glide RR is Harley-Davidson's answer to modern performance baggers, channeling tech and engineering insights from the King of the Baggers racing series directly into a street-legal machine. While the traditional Road Glide has always been a long-haul cruiser, this version is stripped down, race-ready, and unapologetically aggressive.
For hardcore Harley fans and performance enthusiasts alike, it's proof that Milwaukee can still surprise, especially when it leans into its racing heritage. The massive engine isn't just for show either, it sets a new benchmark for a brand that's been around for over 120 years.
Built for raw thrills, not just cruising
A big engine is one thing. But it's what Harley-Davidson does with it that makes the CVO Road Glide RR worth the hype and the six-figure price tag. This beast churns out a wild 153 horsepower and 150 pound-feet of torque at the crank. That might sound like sportbike territory, but it's torque-rich muscle built to move a nearly 800-pound machine like it's a stripped-down streetfighter. And it's all possible thanks to the liquid-cooled, race-bred Milwaukee-Eight 131 VVT — a powerplant that's both the largest and most advanced Harley's ever offered from the factory, only second in raw power to Harley's non-street legal V-Rod Destroyer.
Key to that performance are components such as a race-inspired intake system with an increased throttle body and a high-strength Racing King 6-speed transmission. Pair that with a lightweight Screamin' Eagle titanium Akrapovic exhaust, race-spec Öhlins suspension, and a full electronics suite, and the Road Glide RR stops being just a cruiser with a big engine. It's a legit performance machine that wouldn't be out of place at a track day.
When it comes to displacement size, the only other bike in Harley's lineup that comes close would be the CVO Road Glide ST, which utilizes a 121 ci V-Twin, falling ten cubic inches short of the Road Glide RR.
A street-legal superbike with saddlebags
As expected, all that performance comes at a hefty price. The 2025 CVO Road Glide RR carries an MSRP of approximately $110,000 — nearly triple the price of a standard CVO model – yet it's miles away from the most expensive motorcycle you can buy in 2025. But for all your hard-earned cash, you get a hand-built, limited-production Harley that blurs the lines between a tourer and a race bike, covered in carbon fiber and fitted with perfromance Brembo brakes, lightweight composite wheels, and aggressive wind-tunnel-tested styling.
If what you desire in a bike is practicality, this is not the kind of bike you should be looking for. It's a halo product, a bragging-rights machine that signals what Harley-Davidson is capable of when it lets its hair down a bit. You're not just paying for the parts, you're buying into an exclusive club, with units limited to 131. In many ways, the Road Glide RR is to Harley what the Demon 170 is to Dodge: wild, over-the-top, and unapologetically built for speed.
It's unclear how many of these will end up in private collections versus being actually ridden, but one thing's certain: this motorcycle is a statement piece. A loud one, both figuratively and literally. And if this is the new frontier for Harley-Davidson performance, we can't wait to see what comes next.