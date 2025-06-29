The Most Expensive Motorcycle You Can Buy In 2025

If you're after a motorcycle that's faster than a supercar, but also costs as much as a small home for some reason, the MTT 420RR may just be your pick. This is the world's most expensive production motorcycle that you can buy in 2025, priced at around $275,000. For that money, you're getting a machine that holds a record as one of the fastest production motorcycles on the planet, with a top speed rated at over 273 mph.

Built by Marine Turbine Technologies (MTT) in Louisiana, the 420RR uses a Rolls-Royce M250-C20B turbine engine, originally developed for helicopters like the Bell 206. This engine generates 420 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque, sent to the rear wheel through a two-speed automatic gearbox. It's also one lengthy bike at 86 inches long, but despite that, it weighs roughly 500 lbs, in a similar ballpark to a modern Suzuki Hayabusa.

One of the reasons for that is that it's built with aircraft-grade CNC aluminum and carbon fiber. Components like Öhlins suspension, BST carbon wheels, and ISR brakes are also standard. One quirky feature is that instead of mirrors, there's a rear-facing camera feeding a display on the dash.

Perhaps the most interesting feature is that this bike can run on diesel, kerosene, or jet fuel, or indeed, in emergencies, almost any combustible liquid, even a mix of tequila. The unique properties of turbine engines enable this. However, with an 8.5-gallon tank and fuel economy around 7-8 mpg, you'll be stopping to refuel often. The engine also comes with a lifetime warranty, though that only applies as long as the original buyer owns the bike.