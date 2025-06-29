The Most Expensive Motorcycle You Can Buy In 2025
If you're after a motorcycle that's faster than a supercar, but also costs as much as a small home for some reason, the MTT 420RR may just be your pick. This is the world's most expensive production motorcycle that you can buy in 2025, priced at around $275,000. For that money, you're getting a machine that holds a record as one of the fastest production motorcycles on the planet, with a top speed rated at over 273 mph.
Built by Marine Turbine Technologies (MTT) in Louisiana, the 420RR uses a Rolls-Royce M250-C20B turbine engine, originally developed for helicopters like the Bell 206. This engine generates 420 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque, sent to the rear wheel through a two-speed automatic gearbox. It's also one lengthy bike at 86 inches long, but despite that, it weighs roughly 500 lbs, in a similar ballpark to a modern Suzuki Hayabusa.
One of the reasons for that is that it's built with aircraft-grade CNC aluminum and carbon fiber. Components like Öhlins suspension, BST carbon wheels, and ISR brakes are also standard. One quirky feature is that instead of mirrors, there's a rear-facing camera feeding a display on the dash.
Perhaps the most interesting feature is that this bike can run on diesel, kerosene, or jet fuel, or indeed, in emergencies, almost any combustible liquid, even a mix of tequila. The unique properties of turbine engines enable this. However, with an 8.5-gallon tank and fuel economy around 7-8 mpg, you'll be stopping to refuel often. The engine also comes with a lifetime warranty, though that only applies as long as the original buyer owns the bike.
Why we picked the MTT 420RR
While plenty of ultra-exclusive bikes have turned heads, few, if any of those can actually be bought right now. Some would argue that the Neiman Marcus Limited Edition Fighter is actually the most expensive bike ever, but that title comes from an auction where it sold for $11 million. It's also completely sold out. Then there's the Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide RR, which debuted in March 2025, but only 131 individually numbered units were made, and odds are they're all gone by now.
So we went looking for a production bike that isn't just exclusive, but also available. The MTT 420RR fits the bill. It qualifies as a production motorcycle, even though each one is built to order. MTT continues to manufacture them, according to its website, and each model is customized to the buyer's preferences. A special 25th Anniversary version was also launched in February 2025, though only five of those were produced.
How to buy one, if you dare
There are a few ways to buy the MTT 420RR in 2025. You can place an order directly with Marine Turbine Technologies by contacting them through the official website. This includes access to the new 25th Anniversary Edition, limited to five units, assuming those are still available. Another option is Nostalgic Motoring Ltd., located in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It claims to be the official authorized dealer for MTT bikes and currently offer the 420RR for $274,900. You can customize your order by choosing the color, finish, and other details.
Despite how extreme it is, the MTT 420RR is street legal. It's certified for road use in the U.S., which means it's not just a showpiece or track-only vehicle. It's a real-world motorcycle, although one that requires a very skilled rider to operate safely at the kind of speeds it can reach.
That said, its design prioritizes straight-line speed over cornering agility or everyday comfort — the 420RR was clearly never designed to be a practical commuter bike. It's a high-speed machine best used on long, open roads or flat-out runs on salt flats or closed tracks.