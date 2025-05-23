This Is How Much Horsepower Harley-Davidson's Most Powerful Motorcycle Packs Between Your Legs

Harley-Davidson might be rooted in heritage and style, but that doesn't mean the brand is afraid to flex some serious muscle. In fact, the most powerful motorcycle to ever roll out of a Harley-Davidson facility doesn't just push boundaries — it was built to smash them. The 2006 VRXSE Screamin' Eagle V-Rod Destroyer remains the most powerful Harley-Davidson to date, cranking out a wild 170 horsepower from its 1,300cc V-Twin engine. This drag strip dominator wasn't just built for speed; it was engineered for quarter-mile warfare, with a factory setup capable of sub-10-second runs.

But here's the catch — it was never road legal. With no turn signals, headlight, or VIN plate, the Destroyer was purpose-built for sanctioned track use, not your Sunday cruise down winding country roads. So, while it technically wears the crown as the most powerful Harley-Davidson ever, it's disqualified from daily rider status. That leaves room for a new king on the streets: the 2025 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide RR.