Why The 305 Small Block Is One Of Chevy's Most Underrated Engines

As you might expect, the 305 was designed to prioritize fuel efficiency over sheer power. It had less displacement thn many of the engines that came before it, although its pistons traveled the same 3.48-inch stroke as the 350 cubic inch small-block V8. However, the 305's bore of 3.736 inches was smaller than the 350's even 4 inches. The 305 also produced lower power numbers compared to its bigger, older siblings. The LB9 series 305 in the 1989 Chevy Camaro IROC-Z only made 230 horsepower, which was a big step down from Chevy's earlier V8s. For example, the 1970 LT1 350-inch engine cranked out as much as 370 horsepower. This lower power output overshadowed the 305's decent fuel efficiency. A 1984 Monte Carlo with the 305 averaged a combined 17 mpg; the 1982 Monte Carlo with a 268 cubic inch V8 got just 11.5 mpg. Since the 305 shared some parts with the 350, it was relatively inexpensive to develop and manufacture, which should have earned it some goodwill.

Sadly, that didn't happen immediately, although over time the 305 became a racetrack favorite. Third-generation Camaros and Pontiac Firebirds with the 305 performed well in the NHRA's stock and super stock eliminator drag racing classes, thanks to performance-boosting upgrades. The 305 is also popular in sprint racing thanks to its relatively light weight and International Motor Car Association (IMCA) rules that limit engine size. While the 305 didn't have the best of beginnings, it still managed to find a place in the industry. Chevrolet saw fit to drop it in the IROC-Z, Monte Carlo, and El Camino. With modifications to cylinder size and upgrades like turbochargers and superchargers, some engine builders have managed to wring close to 500 horsepower out of Chevy's underappreciated 305-inch V8.