How Underwater Microphones Helped The US Detect Russian Subs Entering The Atlantic

The Cold War introduced the world to the concept of mutually assured destruction. This was an arms race that saw sides on both sides of the Iron Curtain scrabble to gain an edge. One area where this was fought was under the ocean. However, despite making some of the best submarines of the Cold War era, early Soviet submarines were not known for their stealth qualities. Notoriously noisy, they could be detected with the right equipment. This is where a classified US program known as Project Caesar came into play. More formally known as the Sound Surveillance System (SOSUS), it started life in 1954 with the aim of tracking Soviet submarines by listening for the sounds of machinery and the noise created by the cavitation effect of their propellers.

The development of the SOSUS system was made possible by a convergence of two events. These were the discoveries that low-frequency sounds could travel hundreds of miles underwater, and that submarines produced such sounds. Once this was realized, the US Navy moved quickly to build the system. SOSUS used passive hydrophone arrays that were connected by cables to ground stations. At the height of the Cold War, there were over 4,000 personnel based in 20 shore stations and hydrophone arrays situated in strategic locations across both the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans. Despite such a large presence of both hardware and personnel, the Soviets remained unaware of the system's importance until they received intelligence through the Walker spy ring in the 1970s and 1980s.