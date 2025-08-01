What Is The Cheapest Subaru SUV? (And Can You Get It As A Hybrid?)

There are a lot of different SUVs available from Subaru in 2025, from the compact Crosstrek all the way up to the family-hauling, three-row Ascent. But if you're looking for an affordable SUV with a Subaru badge, your best bet is the Crosstrek. The Crosstrek is the least-expensive SUV Subaru currently sells, with an MSRP of $27,980 (including $1,420 destination fee). While the price is going up in 2026, it will likely remain the least-expensive model in their lineup next year too. The Crosstrek isn't currently available as a hybrid, but Subaru has announced a new 2026 hybrid model that will be arriving in fall 2025, and it has a lot of potential.

The current Crosstrek comes with a decent amount of features and equipment for the price, and it's relatively efficient, so you might not have to wait for the hybrid model to arrive. Standard equipment for the base Crosstrek includes dual-zone automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights, and dual 7-inch touchscreens. As you'd probably expect from a Subaru SUV, the Crosstrek has off-road capability covered thanks to its 8.7 inches of ground clearance, standard all-wheel drive, and driver aids like hill-descent control. And that efficiency mentioned earlier? With its base engine, the EPA rates the Crosstrek at 29 mpg combined (27 city/34 highway) — good numbers for its class.