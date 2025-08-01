What Happened To Qeepsake From Shark Tank Season 9?

Raising kids is an experience chock full of memories you'll want to cherish forever. For years, parents have kept books full of photos and notes to record such moments, but this can be difficult to keep consistent track of overtime. Bringing this tradition into the modern age is Qeepsake, a text-based journal that sends out prompts for journal entries about your child's milestones and curates photo galleries that can be turned into physical personalized albums.

As with many businesses, the idea for Qeepsake started as the solution to a problem plaguing its founder. Jeff McNeil and his wife Stephanie had their hands full with four kids at the time. Not only was caring and keeping track of them a hassle, but the couple also found it near impossible to document their family's moments and milestones. Jeff, who possessed a background in web and UX design, took on the challenge by creating Qeepsake. Feeling that the idea had merit for other families, he moved ahead with the idea as a business, officially launching the company in late 2015.

Qeepsake would make a memory for itself by appearing on "Shark Tank" Season 9. Standing out from more conventional app-based services from this season such as the change alternative CoinOut and comparative pricer Savy Shopping, McNeil was successful in convincing the sharks of the merit of his company. Despite this, McNeil struggled to find a meeting ground with the Sharks while trying to strike a deal, ending the segment with a bold decision.