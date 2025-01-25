What Happened To The Savy Shopping App From Shark Tank Season 9?

Those who regularly tune in to ABC's hit reality series "Shark Tank" can tell you that every episode is often the definition of an emotional roller coaster. The series is, after all, predicated on the concept of would-be entrepreneurs stepping onto the "Shark Tank" sound stage week in and week out to either have their dreams fulfilled, or summarily dashed by the likes of the show's panel of potential investors.

Diehard fans of the series can tell you that the Sharks — like outgoing shark Mark Cuban – are, at times, pretty cutthroat in their critiques of products they think are not worth investing in, as they were with the infamous Season 3 Sullivan Generator pitch. And yes, the "Shark Tank" investors can be just as cutting when it comes to would-be entrepreneurs they believe have walked into the studio ill-prepared to present their product.

It is, however, pretty rare that you actually get one of those double-whammy sort of presentations in which the presenter is both not ready for the do-or-die stakes of their pitch and also showcasing a product that is clearly not yet ready for serious investment consideration. Unfortunately for the founder of Savy Shopping App, her Season 9 "Shark Tank" presentation ultimately proved to be one of them. Here's a look at how things went down for the inventor of the Savy Shopping app during her pitch, and what became of the app after its prime-time closeup.

