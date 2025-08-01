Where Are Hilti Tools Made And Who Owns The Company?

Due to the strenuous, demanding, and exacting work, the construction industry requires tough tools that can withstand repeated, rigorous use in harsh environments. One of the most popular tool brands used in the construction industry is Hilti, with a product line focused on professional use and construction settings. Hilti tools are utilized in several construction applications, including demolition, drilling, and fire protection, and are manufactured in several locations worldwide, with the Hilti family owning Hilti as a private firm since its founding.

The company traces its roots to 1941, when brothers Martin and Eugen Hilti established Hilti Maschinenbau (Mechanical Engineering) OHG in the municipality of Schaan, Liechtenstein. Initially starting as a small business, the company soon released its first tool, the Perfix, in 1953, a drive fastener powered by a small explosive charge. This was followed by the DX 100 in 1957, which used a piston to drive the fastener, and the TX 17, the first-ever electro-pneumatic hammer drill, in 1967. Hilti has continued to develop new tools throughout the decades, and its latest is the cordless stud threader FX 3, in 2023.

As a family-owned corporation, the registered company shares are managed by the Martin Hilti Family Trust based in Liechtenstein. Production of Hilti tools is spread out, starting with five plants located in Europe, including the original Liechtenstein plant, one in Hungary, two plants in Germany, and one in Austria. In Asia, Hilti operates two facilities, Shanghai and Zhanjiang, both in China. For Central America, the Matamoros, Mexico plant produces fasteners, while in India, the factory manufactures cutting discs and core bits, and in the United States, its plant is in Tulsa, Oklahoma.