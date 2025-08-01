Where Are Hilti Tools Made And Who Owns The Company?
Due to the strenuous, demanding, and exacting work, the construction industry requires tough tools that can withstand repeated, rigorous use in harsh environments. One of the most popular tool brands used in the construction industry is Hilti, with a product line focused on professional use and construction settings. Hilti tools are utilized in several construction applications, including demolition, drilling, and fire protection, and are manufactured in several locations worldwide, with the Hilti family owning Hilti as a private firm since its founding.
The company traces its roots to 1941, when brothers Martin and Eugen Hilti established Hilti Maschinenbau (Mechanical Engineering) OHG in the municipality of Schaan, Liechtenstein. Initially starting as a small business, the company soon released its first tool, the Perfix, in 1953, a drive fastener powered by a small explosive charge. This was followed by the DX 100 in 1957, which used a piston to drive the fastener, and the TX 17, the first-ever electro-pneumatic hammer drill, in 1967. Hilti has continued to develop new tools throughout the decades, and its latest is the cordless stud threader FX 3, in 2023.
As a family-owned corporation, the registered company shares are managed by the Martin Hilti Family Trust based in Liechtenstein. Production of Hilti tools is spread out, starting with five plants located in Europe, including the original Liechtenstein plant, one in Hungary, two plants in Germany, and one in Austria. In Asia, Hilti operates two facilities, Shanghai and Zhanjiang, both in China. For Central America, the Matamoros, Mexico plant produces fasteners, while in India, the factory manufactures cutting discs and core bits, and in the United States, its plant is in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Quality and reliable tools
As a tool company, Hilti has a diverse selection of products segmented into several categories, including power tools like grinders, rotary hammers, breakers, saws, and diamond coring tools. Next, Hilti is known for its fastener lineup, where the company sells both the tools in electric-powered or powder-actuated versions and the consumable fasteners. Most recently. Hilti has expanded to provide software solutions for the construction industry, which focus on productivity, safety, and efficiency through its Profis engineering suite and 4PS Construct software. As a premium brand, Hilti is comparable to the popular Milwaukee tools in terms of market positioning.
Hilti has a substantial following among professional builders and industry tradesmen owing to the brand's build quality and performance, and are ranked among some of the best tool brands. In addition, Hilti is well-regarded due to the safety features built into its tools, including active vibration reduction, active torque control, and Senstech technology that can automatically shut off the tool if the user's grip is loosened. All of which improve user comfort and safety. Despite these advanced technologies available on modern tools, the best safety feature is knowing how to use them properly and avoiding mistakes when using tools in the workplace.
As a premium brand, Hilti's tools are pricier compared to its competition, and the company itself has indicated that its pricing reflects the level of quality, reliability, and performance of its products. Additionally, Hilti provides good customer support services, including unlimited email and phone support, and on-site servicing for clients, which also factors into the pricing. The brand also offers a comprehensive warranty for its products, which includes damage from wear and tear at no additional cost for two years after purchase.