Why Do Some Bikers Hang Ropes From Their Motorcycle's Handlebars?
Among all the custom touches bikers add to their motorcycles, one of the most eye-catching could be the long, braided rope hanging from the handlebars. They are known as the "Get Back Whip." These hanging ropes might give bikes a rugged look, but it has a rich history with motorcycles that goes way back. To someone unfamiliar with the culture, the Get Back Whip is just another style addition to adorn the machine, but for the riders, it is as much about heritage as it is about appearance.
Originally, these whips had practical uses, just like the 18 motorcycle hand signals everyone should know, especially in a time when bike technology was more bare-bones. Riders used them for hand signaling before turn signals were common, and sometimes even carried them for self-defense. They were a functional part of the ride, meant to serve a purpose beyond aesthetics. However, today, they've become more of a biker tradition, and the old-school spirit continues to live within the communities.
Why bikers still use whips today?
Over the years, Get Back Whips have evolved into something that conveys a powerful message within the biker community. For instance, some wear it as a respect to the old tradition, to show off their connection to motorcycle clubs, or to mark achieving a personal milestone. However, today, wearing leather jackets and vests has become a more common way of showing the association with a club. That said, some clubs still use whips today, with distinctive club colors, while others are personalized with beads, feathers, skulls, or unique braiding styles. Additionally, some bikers use it to honor a lost friend or a long road trip that changed their life.
Bikers also use these whips in creative, functional ways. A short length of rope can work as a backup tie-down or even to secure a helmet when parked. The constant movement of the whip in the wind can act as a makeshift wind gauge for riders out on the highway. And although they're not needed for turn signals anymore, many riders still love how they add a sense of motion and style to their bike.
Are Get Back Whips still legal today?
With changing times, not everyone sees Get Back Whips in a positive light. Because they were once used for self-defense, some states have cracked down on their size and construction. In places like California and Texas, some laws limit how long they can be — typically under 12 to 18 inches — and they must be free of metal or detachable parts that could be considered dangerous. Riders are encouraged to check their local laws before adding one to avoid trouble with authorities.
That said, many modern whips are designed with legality in mind. Some are permanently attached, others are made entirely of lightweight paracord, and most ditch the metal tips in favor of softer, decorative ends. While the old-school image might be different, today's Get Back Whips are more about expression than aggression. Whether worn for heritage, functionality, or flair, they continue to hang proudly from handlebars as a symbol of respect for the motorcycle culture.