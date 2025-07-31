Why Do Some Bikers Hang Ropes From Their Motorcycle's Handlebars?

Among all the custom touches bikers add to their motorcycles, one of the most eye-catching could be the long, braided rope hanging from the handlebars. They are known as the "Get Back Whip." These hanging ropes might give bikes a rugged look, but it has a rich history with motorcycles that goes way back. To someone unfamiliar with the culture, the Get Back Whip is just another style addition to adorn the machine, but for the riders, it is as much about heritage as it is about appearance.

Originally, these whips had practical uses, just like the 18 motorcycle hand signals everyone should know, especially in a time when bike technology was more bare-bones. Riders used them for hand signaling before turn signals were common, and sometimes even carried them for self-defense. They were a functional part of the ride, meant to serve a purpose beyond aesthetics. However, today, they've become more of a biker tradition, and the old-school spirit continues to live within the communities.