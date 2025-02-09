Why Do Motorcyclists Wear So Much Leather?
Throughout the years, a pretty typical look has come about within the motorcycle riding community — one that involves plenty of leather clothing. Motorcycle riders love to wear leather jackets, along with leather gloves, and occasionally, leather pants or chaps over their pants. These articles of clothing are as commonplace among bikers as protective helmets and some form of eyewear, regardless of what kind of bike they ride or how often they hit the road. For those not knee-deep in the culture, though, why do so many bikers have such an affinity for leather?
Simply put, leather is an excellent way to protect oneself while on a ride. On a motorcycle, the entire body is exposed to the elements, as well as airborne debris like rocks, dirt, and even bugs. Leather is great at protecting from impact with these minor obstacles at high speeds. Certain bike components can also heat up while riding, so protecting your legs from hot exhaust pipes and the like makes riding more comfortable. Most importantly, though, leather is highly efficient at defending the body from road abrasions, which can occur in the event of a major crash.
In addition to the safety they offer, leather garments are big in motorcycle circles due to their place in the culture surrounding that mode of transportation.
Leather is as fashionable as it is protective
Best estimates put leather wearing while riding as gaining traction in the early 1900s, and the practice has very much endured around a century later. This not only goes to show just how effective leather clothing is at keeping riders protected, but it's also a testament to how important leather clothing has remained in motorcycle culture. Even as the bikes themselves have evolved and mainstream fashion trends have come and gone, bikers have continued to wear things like biker chains and leather clothing as a symbol of their dedication to the motorcycle world.
With the popularization of the motorcycle, there are numerous historical examples of leather being closely tied to the mode of transportation and the social circles that formed around it. For instance, in the 1950s, the greaser community — comprised of rebellious youths with slicked-back hair, a love for rock n' roll, and pristine motorcycles — fully embraced the leather jacket look. Even earlier than that, motorcycle gangs such as the Hell's Angels, which formed in the late 1940s, adopted leather vests, also known as "cuts," since they were originally full jackets with the sleeves cut off.
Some riders prefer leather alternatives
For some motorcycle riders, leather isn't their cup of tea. Some just don't like the look or feel, while others are actually allergic to the material. There are also riders who have embraced a vegan lifestyle; since genuine leather is made from animal hide, buying and wearing it is out of the question. Leather clothing can also get expensive, like this men's distressed brown sheepskin leather jacket, for instance. As a result, some motorcyclists stay away from it for financial reasons.
Thankfully, all of these riders have alternatives to wear. For one, there are vegan-friendly brands out there that make vegan leather jackets, gloves, boots, and more. Kevlar is a popular option as well, especially for jackets, pants, and shirts, due to its abrasion resistance, breathability, and movability. Cordura has also become a trusted material for similar reasons. At this point, there are more clothing options than ever for riders to choose from without compromising on safety or style. Better yet, there are great places to find motorcycle riding gear on a budget.
Regardless of which new materials come along, though, there's no denying that leather and motorcycle riding are tightly intertwined. In keeping safe while riding and within the historical culture, it stands to reason riders will continue to wear leather gear for decades to come.