Why Do Motorcyclists Wear So Much Leather?

Throughout the years, a pretty typical look has come about within the motorcycle riding community — one that involves plenty of leather clothing. Motorcycle riders love to wear leather jackets, along with leather gloves, and occasionally, leather pants or chaps over their pants. These articles of clothing are as commonplace among bikers as protective helmets and some form of eyewear, regardless of what kind of bike they ride or how often they hit the road. For those not knee-deep in the culture, though, why do so many bikers have such an affinity for leather?

Simply put, leather is an excellent way to protect oneself while on a ride. On a motorcycle, the entire body is exposed to the elements, as well as airborne debris like rocks, dirt, and even bugs. Leather is great at protecting from impact with these minor obstacles at high speeds. Certain bike components can also heat up while riding, so protecting your legs from hot exhaust pipes and the like makes riding more comfortable. Most importantly, though, leather is highly efficient at defending the body from road abrasions, which can occur in the event of a major crash.

In addition to the safety they offer, leather garments are big in motorcycle circles due to their place in the culture surrounding that mode of transportation.

