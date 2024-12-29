Why Do Motorcycle Riders Love Wearing Leather Jackets?

Even if you're not a rider yourself, you probably know a great deal about motorcycles and the culture surrounding them. Everywhere you look, these two-wheeled rides are cruising down roadways, popping up as focal points in film and television productions, and appearing on t-shirts, as toys, and more. As a result, the image of the stereotypical motorcycle rider has been long-established among the masses, with the most notable element to this image, aside from a riding helmet, being a leather jacket — an item that there's a surprising amount to consider about before buying.

Seeing as it has made its way into many peoples' mind's eye image of a motorcycle rider, it's no shock that they've worn them in the real world for a long time now. Some estimates place the origin of leather jacket-wearing in motorcycle circles as far back as the 1920s, but why have they become essential pieces of gear for new riders and those more experienced? In addition to being part of general rugged motorcycle fashion, leather jackets are worn as protection. After all, riding a motorcycle leaves the rider fully exposed to everything from debris to bugs to other motorists, so any measure of defense is welcome.

Though they may not seem like they'd offer much protection for motorcycle riders, in truth, leather jackets are highly effective in a few scenarios.

