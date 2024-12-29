Why Do Motorcycle Riders Love Wearing Leather Jackets?
Even if you're not a rider yourself, you probably know a great deal about motorcycles and the culture surrounding them. Everywhere you look, these two-wheeled rides are cruising down roadways, popping up as focal points in film and television productions, and appearing on t-shirts, as toys, and more. As a result, the image of the stereotypical motorcycle rider has been long-established among the masses, with the most notable element to this image, aside from a riding helmet, being a leather jacket — an item that there's a surprising amount to consider about before buying.
Seeing as it has made its way into many peoples' mind's eye image of a motorcycle rider, it's no shock that they've worn them in the real world for a long time now. Some estimates place the origin of leather jacket-wearing in motorcycle circles as far back as the 1920s, but why have they become essential pieces of gear for new riders and those more experienced? In addition to being part of general rugged motorcycle fashion, leather jackets are worn as protection. After all, riding a motorcycle leaves the rider fully exposed to everything from debris to bugs to other motorists, so any measure of defense is welcome.
Though they may not seem like they'd offer much protection for motorcycle riders, in truth, leather jackets are highly effective in a few scenarios.
How leather jackets protect motorcycle riders
Wearing a leather jacket while riding is a no-brainer for a few reasons. For one, as mentioned, it's effective protection against whatever you might run into while zipping down the highway. Bugs and other airborne debris can get in the way and might even sting a bit to make contact with, but with a leather jacket, you street clothes won't wind up covered in it all. Also, should you end up driving through rain or hail, or the temperature is uncomfortably low, a leather jacket will keep you warm and dry without fear of dampening like softer, more absorbent materials would.
The biggest reason to wear a leather jacket when riding a motorcycle is to protect yourself from road rash. Should you get into an accident at high speeds, you risk falling from the bike and sliding across the pavement, and in that scenario, pavement beats skin, muscle, and bone every time. With the added leather layer, you're given considerably more protection than you would have with regular clothing. Yes, the accident will still hurt and you could still be covered in bumps, bruises, and cuts, but the abrasive nature of a leather jacket can prevent more serious, life-threatening injuries from occurring.
With all of that said, there is a way for one to go about getting the right leather jacket.
Choosing the right leather jacket
On one hand, picking out a leather jacket is as simple as buying any other piece of clothing. You want it to fit, provide comfort, and acclimate to your personal fashion sense as well as your budget. There are some pretty popular, well-made ones out there for under $500 if you look hard enough. At the same time, these aren't the only requirements one should pay attention to. At the end of the day, when it comes to motorcycle riding, we've established that a leather jacket is very much a safety device. Therefore, getting one means ensuring it meets safety standards and delivers the level of protection you need out of it given your riding habits.
The simplest way to do this is by looking at the jacket's EN17092 rating, which can be A, AA, AAA. A is best suited for the average commuter, packing comfort and reasonable abrasion resistance. AA steps up a notch by using higher-quality, more durable materials and reinforced stitching to keep those on longer trips safe. The top of the line is AAA, featuring robust back, chest, elbow, and shoulder protection for optimum safety. B and C garment ratings also exist, with B offering similar abrasion resistance to A without added impact protectors, while C prioritizes impact over abrasion resistance. These ratings are more so reserved for supplemental pieces rather than those meant to be worn on their own while riding.
Luckily, these guidelines aren't just applicable to leather riding jackets, so you're not out of luck if you're not comfortable owning and wearing leather.
Effective alternatives to leather
Even though leather is the go-to jacket material for most motorcycle riders, for others, it's not ideal. In some cases, it's a matter of lifestyle, like riders who have chosen to go vegan. Leather is made from animal skins, meaning vegans don't wear or use items made from it. Some folks out there are even allergic to leather, causing skin irritation that can certainly take the fun out of riding. Fortunately for these riders and those who simply don't want to wear leather, there are a few alternatives to consider that bring similar levels of safety and comfort when taking on the open road.
A fan favorite among riders is the textile jacket, which is light, breathable, and suitable for most conditions. They can come in such materials as Kevlar and Dyneema, each bringing a differing layer of protection to the garment. Another decent alternative to leather is cotton. These jackets, while considerably less durable than their leather counterparts, are comparatively lightweight, breathable, and can last for years if treated right. Waxed cotton isn't a bad call either for its breathability and weatherproofing, though it can be on the thin side much like regular cotton. Thus, adding armor plating to both is a wise move. Denim is a go-to for many as well given its sturdiness, even if this compromises on comfort some.
Even with so many alternatives to choose from, it stands to reason that tried-and-true leather jackets will remain beloved among motorcycle riders for years to come as they have been for the past century.