What Are Biker Chains And Why Do Motorcyclists Wear Them?
Motorcyclists have their own traditions and gear, from a shared language of motorcycle hand signals and loyalty to brands like Harley Davidson and Indian Motorcycle to safety equipment such as the Brake Free helmet light, which took off after a "Shark Tank" Season 12. You may also have seen bikers with silver chains dangling from their belt loops, jackets, or vests. Although these chains look as tough as the folks who sport them, they're not just for show.
For many, if not all bikers, these chains are a way to keep their wallets from getting lost on the road if they work their way free from a pocket while riding. Even though their primary function is practical, motorcycle chains have become a vehicle (no pun intended) for personal expression as well. Some riders use logos attached to their chains to signify membership in motorcycle clubs, and chains and insignias initially became popular when these clubs flourished after World War II.
Wallet chains aren't just for bikers anymore
In later decades, biker chains were adopted by punk, metal, and grunge music subcultures, and even as those generations aged, the chains remained clipped to their members' jeans. Chains aren't just for wallets; you can attach them to keys, lighters, or some cell phone cases. You don't have to go to Sturgis to get one, either. The Newtro heavy-duty biker chain shown above is available in black and silver in 17 and 24-inch lengths from Amazon; the 17-inch chain retails for $21.99, and the 24-inch version costs a dollar more.
Wallet chains can be a multi-faceted crime deterrent. Having your valuables attached to your clothing instead of just dropped in a pocket makes it harder for a thief to take them without you noticing, and the intimidating look of a chain might make someone think twice before taking your stuff.