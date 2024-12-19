What Are Biker Chains And Why Do Motorcyclists Wear Them?

In later decades, biker chains were adopted by punk, metal, and grunge music subcultures, and even as those generations aged, the chains remained clipped to their members' jeans. Chains aren't just for wallets; you can attach them to keys, lighters, or some cell phone cases. You don't have to go to Sturgis to get one, either. The Newtro heavy-duty biker chain shown above is available in black and silver in 17 and 24-inch lengths from Amazon; the 17-inch chain retails for $21.99, and the 24-inch version costs a dollar more.

Wallet chains can be a multi-faceted crime deterrent. Having your valuables attached to your clothing instead of just dropped in a pocket makes it harder for a thief to take them without you noticing, and the intimidating look of a chain might make someone think twice before taking your stuff.