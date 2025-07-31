Lexus Holds Two World Records, But They're Not What You Would Expect
When you think of Lexus, you probably picture luxury sedans like the IS or ES. The carmaker arrived on the scene in the late 1980s under the ownership of Toyota. Since then, the automaker has perhaps unexpectedly become involved in the world of golf through partnerships and marketing campaigns. So much so that the automaker now holds two World Records for a quirky tennis rally held between Olympian Laura Robson and seven-time Grand Slam winner Jamie Murray.
The two Guinness World Records were set during the same rally, held at Duxford Airfield in the United Kingdom. One is for the longest tennis rally held on two moving cars, while the other is for the fastest speed achieved during a tennis rally, also on two moving cars. The two players were strapped onto one Lexus NX Crossover each, where they then succeeded to play tennis together. According to Lexus, the World Record had no prior attempts, perhaps unsurprisingly.
Lexus and the two athletes' official attempt was filmed as a part of a marketing campaign, titled "Served At Speed." The behind-the-scenes video reveals how the players stayed on top of the cars, as the two almost surfed on top of two large aluminum slabs attached to the roof racks. They sent 101 shots back and forth consecutively, counting aloud as they went, meaning they successfully lobbed it back and forth without the ball hitting the tarmac. Throughout the rally, the cars moved at speeds of up to 46 kilometers per hour (29 miles per hour).
Lexus has a long history of tennis tie-ins
Although the rally is an unusual and impressive sight, the automaker being involved in a tennis-related stunt makes sense as a marketing decision. Lexus has a long history of being involved with tennis; including running Champions For Charity, a golf series which has raised over $400 million since its beginning. Lexus has also sponsored major events like the U.S. Open Tennis Championships throughout the mid-to-late 2000s, and are officially partnered with the Lawn Tennis Association.
Along with Lexus' partnerships and charity events, the automaker has also paired up with a number of famed tennis players, including Annika Sörenstam and Hideki Matsuyama. Considering Lexus' position as a luxury carmaker, becoming embedded in the world of tennis as a sponsor makes sense. Whether rightly or wrongly, tennis has long since had a reputation of being an elite sport, as noted by The Spectator, making it a fitting marketing choice for a luxury brand.
Lexus' courtside reputation makes their involvement in the Guinness World Record bids make perfect sense, even though it seems a little unexpected at first blush. Served At Speed is very much so an extension of the brand's relationship with the sport, as the stunt was a result of Lexus, Sky Sports Tennis, and the Lawn Tennis Association's partnership. Even when looking beyond the courts, the record-breaking rally certainly fits with Lexus' slogan, "Experience Amazing." As Robinson and Murray said themselves, it was "a thrill [they'll] never forget".