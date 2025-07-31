Lexus Holds Two World Records, But They're Not What You Would Expect

When you think of Lexus, you probably picture luxury sedans like the IS or ES. The carmaker arrived on the scene in the late 1980s under the ownership of Toyota. Since then, the automaker has perhaps unexpectedly become involved in the world of golf through partnerships and marketing campaigns. So much so that the automaker now holds two World Records for a quirky tennis rally held between Olympian Laura Robson and seven-time Grand Slam winner Jamie Murray.

The two Guinness World Records were set during the same rally, held at Duxford Airfield in the United Kingdom. One is for the longest tennis rally held on two moving cars, while the other is for the fastest speed achieved during a tennis rally, also on two moving cars. The two players were strapped onto one Lexus NX Crossover each, where they then succeeded to play tennis together. According to Lexus, the World Record had no prior attempts, perhaps unsurprisingly.

Lexus and the two athletes' official attempt was filmed as a part of a marketing campaign, titled "Served At Speed." The behind-the-scenes video reveals how the players stayed on top of the cars, as the two almost surfed on top of two large aluminum slabs attached to the roof racks. They sent 101 shots back and forth consecutively, counting aloud as they went, meaning they successfully lobbed it back and forth without the ball hitting the tarmac. Throughout the rally, the cars moved at speeds of up to 46 kilometers per hour (29 miles per hour).