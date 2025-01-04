What Does NX Stand For On A Lexus?

As with any automaker today, Lexus has its own vernacular, filled with acronyms and numbers that may sometimes not be fully clear to the outside observer or casual user. The Lexus NX, for example, continues to be one of America's favorites, with its wide powertrain choices, fuel efficiency, a generous list of standard features, and comfortable seats allowing it to enjoy very great popularity with consumers. Despite this, people are not always familiar with what the NX in its name stands for.

According to the automaker, the NX on a Lexus stands for Nimble Crossover, which hints at its compact and lightweight build that makes it easy to handle, be it in the city or on country roads. The Lexus NX was introduced in 2014, ahead of the 2015 model year, and has since gone on to become one of the most successful models in Lexus history. It sits between the UX and RX in Lexus' diverse lineup of SUVs, with space for up to five passengers. It also comes standard with, among other things, heated, power-adjustable seats for the driver and front passenger, a leather-covered steering wheel, the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 suite of advanced safety features, a 9.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, and a Wi-Fi hotspot.

