What Does NX Stand For On A Lexus?
As with any automaker today, Lexus has its own vernacular, filled with acronyms and numbers that may sometimes not be fully clear to the outside observer or casual user. The Lexus NX, for example, continues to be one of America's favorites, with its wide powertrain choices, fuel efficiency, a generous list of standard features, and comfortable seats allowing it to enjoy very great popularity with consumers. Despite this, people are not always familiar with what the NX in its name stands for.
According to the automaker, the NX on a Lexus stands for Nimble Crossover, which hints at its compact and lightweight build that makes it easy to handle, be it in the city or on country roads. The Lexus NX was introduced in 2014, ahead of the 2015 model year, and has since gone on to become one of the most successful models in Lexus history. It sits between the UX and RX in Lexus' diverse lineup of SUVs, with space for up to five passengers. It also comes standard with, among other things, heated, power-adjustable seats for the driver and front passenger, a leather-covered steering wheel, the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 suite of advanced safety features, a 9.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, navigation, and a Wi-Fi hotspot.
Lexus NX price and performance
The base price (MSRP) of the gas-run Lexus NX ranges from $41,990 to $51,815 for a gas-fuelled 2025 variant, $46,300 to $52,365 for a hybrid, and between $62,415 and $63,505 for a plug-in hybrid model. All NX 250 versions feature a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine good for 203 horses and 184 lb-ft of torque. The basic NX 250 and NX 250 Premium (starts at $43,915) come standard with a front-wheel drive configuration, return up to 28 mpg of combined city-highway fuel economy, and can sprint from naught to 60 mph in 8.2 seconds. All-wheel drive types such as the NX 250 AWD ($43,590) and NX 250 Premium AWD ($45,515) are just as efficient as their FWD counterparts but are a tad slower, given their 8.6-second manufacturer-estimated 0-60 mph time.
For those wanting a more assertive driving experience, there's the 2025 Lexus NX 350 AWD ($45,750), NX 350 Premium AWD ($47,675), NX 350 F Sport Handling AWD ($50,360), or NX 350 Luxury AWD ($51,815), which all employ a 2.4-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with 275 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque on tap. All four models return 24 mpg combined and deliver acceleration from zero to 60 mph in 6.6 seconds. The NX 250 and 350 gas engines both connect to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Lexus NX Hybrid models feature a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine mated to two electric motors for 240 total horsepower, with the ability to go from 0-60 mph in 7.2 seconds. The plug-in hybrid models, on the other hand, have a 304-hp plug-in-hybrid powertrain lifted from the Toyota RAV4 Prime, and with this, they can sprint to 60 mph in 6 seconds flat while returning 84 miles per gallon of gasoline-equivalent (MPGe).