Should You Cross Your Trailer Chains While Towing?

When you're hauling a trailer, safety isn't just about the hitch and the load. You need to make sure every single safety tip for towing the trailer is carefully followed — especially the little things that often go unnoticed, like the chains hanging underneath. These chains are designed to act as a backup in case the hitch fails during transit. Surprisingly, one of the most important safety steps, which is crossing those chains, is something many drivers overlook.

Instead of running straight from point A to B, the chains should crisscross to form an "X" under the trailer tongue. Why? That crossing creates a cradle, which is a simple but effective safety net that can catch the tongue if it ever comes loose. Without that support, the tongue could slam into the ground and send your trailer loose on the road. This could cause serious damage to both your trailer and tow vehicle. In a worst-case scenario, it could also create a major hazard for anyone else on the road. Crossing your chains takes just a few seconds, but it could save your trailer, your vehicle, or even a life.