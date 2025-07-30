This Smart iPhone Accessory May Be One You Never Knew You Needed
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Most iPhone owners can count on one hand how many times they've managed to bring a phone stand, wallet, and charger to the same place at the same time. If this sounds like you, this Atlas "5-in-1" MagSafe wallet might help you declutter purse and pocket while retaining functionality and simplicity.
Essentially, it's an expandable MagSafe wallet that can hold six cards by default but up to 14 with modular expansion, while serving as an adjustable phone stand, an AirTag thanks to its Find My capabilities, and a wireless charger for your phone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Yes, this accessory is many things, but it isn't a power bank, so it won't replace something like a Sharge CarbonMag 5K wireless power bank, featuring in our list of fast power banks for charging your phone. If you need something that will give you power while on the move, this isn't the device for you — or at least, not this alone. That said, you could pair it with a wired power bank to give you and your other Apple accessories some wireless charging juice.
Before you think about buying it, though, the product isn't ready for shipping as of this moment, but you can be part of the first set of owners by supporting the Australian company via Kickstarter. It'll cost you $65, shipping excluded, with an Early Bird Single Pack.
Everything that the Atlas MagSafe wallet can do
Although it's marketed as "5-in-1," there are four major things it does. It's a wallet that can hold your cards and some folded cash; a wireless charger for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch; a phone stand; and it has a built-in AirTag that functions as a phone or wallet tracker. It could fit in well in our list of unique and useful MagSafe accessories. Apparently, the fifth function is that it's expandable, which seems more like marketing speak than a real 5-in-1 device, but hey.
The wallet itself has a three-part layout by default. The first is a quick access compartment for stowing quick tap-and-go and access cards, like a bus card or gym card. The second is an RFID-blocking wallet section inside the flap for those sensitive bank cards. Finally, there's a transparent pocket you can use for more cards or cash, coins, SIM cards, or a house key. If you opt for the optional "Xpand" module, it adds room for up to 14 cards — though at that point, you're trading off some slimness.
The wireless charging function is MagSafe-compatible but technically uses Qi technology to deliver 15 watts of power to your device. The same 3-in-1 charging coil can wirelessly power a MagSafe-aligned iPhone, AirPods with a wireless charging case, and an Apple Watch. It's powered by a single USB-C connection, so while it functions like a wireless dock, it doesn't store power internally like a power bank. The hinge that supports the charging module and wallet also doubles as an adjustable stand, letting you angle your phone for StandBy Mode or hands-free use. All without blocking your phone from charging like most stands do.