This Smart iPhone Accessory May Be One You Never Knew You Needed

Most iPhone owners can count on one hand how many times they've managed to bring a phone stand, wallet, and charger to the same place at the same time. If this sounds like you, this Atlas "5-in-1" MagSafe wallet might help you declutter purse and pocket while retaining functionality and simplicity.

Essentially, it's an expandable MagSafe wallet that can hold six cards by default but up to 14 with modular expansion, while serving as an adjustable phone stand, an AirTag thanks to its Find My capabilities, and a wireless charger for your phone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Yes, this accessory is many things, but it isn't a power bank, so it won't replace something like a Sharge CarbonMag 5K wireless power bank, featuring in our list of fast power banks for charging your phone. If you need something that will give you power while on the move, this isn't the device for you — or at least, not this alone. That said, you could pair it with a wired power bank to give you and your other Apple accessories some wireless charging juice.

Before you think about buying it, though, the product isn't ready for shipping as of this moment, but you can be part of the first set of owners by supporting the Australian company via Kickstarter. It'll cost you $65, shipping excluded, with an Early Bird Single Pack.