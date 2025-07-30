How Can You Tell If Your Computer Was Hacked? (And What You Can Do About It)

You don't need to be a tech expert to notice when something's wrong with your computer. Strange pop-ups, sluggish performance, or even your webcam working on its own might seem odd, but they could be signs that your system has been hacked. These days, hackers use all kinds of tricks to gain control, like sneaky malware and fake antivirus warnings that appear highly realistic, such as the Google Chrome virus notifications. Sometimes, these changes occur slowly, and you might not catch them right away. But ignoring the signs can let small issues grow into serious security threats.

A hacked computer often behaves in ways that feel just slightly off. For instance, you might find new programs installed that you never approved, or notice that your homepage changed without your input. Maybe your antivirus is suddenly turned off, or worse, your files start disappearing. Sometimes, it's more obvious, like being locked out of your account or seeing a message demanding payment to unlock your files. When things like this happen, you need to act quickly.