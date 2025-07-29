Could China's Quantum Radar See Through US Stealth? How The Tech Theoretically 'Works'

For decades, stealth tech has given the United States military a major edge in the air. With aircraft like the B-2 Spirit, F-22 Raptor, and F-35 Lightning II, American airpower has been built on the premise that its fighter jets can fly past radar systems without so much as a blip. If you're curious how that works, the theory behind it is actually pretty simple: if a radar signal hits the aircraft, it doesn't bounce back. These jets are built using materials that either absorb the signal completely or reflect it in a different direction so it never returns to the radar dish.

But what if that invisibility cloak is starting to fray? China's rumored progress in quantum radar suggests the beginning of a new kind of arms race. Unlike traditional radar, which sends out radio waves and waits for echoes, quantum radar taps into the deeper aspects of quantum physics, specifically concepts of entanglement and coherence. The goal isn't just to listen for a reflection, but to detect even the faintest interaction between a photon and a stealth object, collecting what you might call its quantum fingerprint. That way, it becomes much harder for stealth aircraft to go undetected.

Interestingly, China isn't the only country exploring this. Back in 2018, Canada made headlines for its commitment to developing quantum radar. Although their research remained largely experimental, it signaled that there is indeed something there. So, maybe the question isn't just whether it can work, it's how close are we to it working and what happens if it does?