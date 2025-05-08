How Do Stealth Aircraft Hide Their Engines From Enemy Radar & Heat Seeking Missiles?

Modern military aircraft not only fly fast and oftentimes carry heavy payloads, they can also virtually disappear. One of the biggest challenges in making this happen lies with concealing the engines, which generate infrared heat that can be seen on enemy radar and even tracked by missiles. But thanks to stealth aircraft technology, modern planes can indeed hide in plain sight. This happens by reducing the engines' heat signature , masking it with special exhaust nozzles. These nozzles immediately combine hot air from the plane with the cold air at high altitudes, essentially hiding the craft from enemy radar.

Unlike previous aircraft, the most advanced jets like the F-35 travel slower, which cuts down on the amount of hot exhaust it generates. The F-35 Lightning and F-22 Raptor are actually built with radar-absorbing material, which also decreases the chance of either aircraft being tracked by enemy systems. The B-2, is built with vents that cool the hot exhaust before it can exit the craft. The B-2's exhaust ports are also located on top of its airframe, which decreases the chance the plane can be spotted with ground radar or be tracked with heat-seeking missiles.