Why The RTX 5090 Gaming GPU Is Banned In China (And What NVIDIA May Offer Them Instead)

For the second generation in a row, Nvidia's flagship 90-series GPU isn't officially available in China. Like the RTX 4090 gaming GPU before it, the RTX 5090 was blocked under U.S. export controls as it exceeds the control thresholds for high-performance AI-chips. These rules restrict high-performance Nvidia graphics cards that exceed thresholds in memory bandwidth, power draw, and overall AI throughput from entering the Chinese market.

This began with the RTX 4090D, which Nvidia launched as a China-only model. The GPU had intentionally lower Tensor cores, CUDA cores, and power draw to comply with the export rules, which limited AI capabilities while keeping gaming performance mostly intact. Now, with the 50-series, the company initially launched an RTX 5090D for the Chinese market with lower Tensor Core AI TOPs than the 5090s available in the global market. The model launched in early 2025, but as restrictions tightened further, it too was reportedly pulled from sale.

Reports now point to a new workaround in development: the RTX 5090D V2. While we await official confirmation from Nvidia, insiders suggest this version will offer further cutbacks to stay compliant — and still deliver power to the Chinese market.