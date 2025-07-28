What Happened To The Swimply App From Shark Tank Season 11?

Having a backyard pool is a dream for countless individuals, and one that is often far out of reach. Public pools are an option to get your swim in, but chances are that tons of other families will be occupying the space as well. For average people seeking a personalized pool experience, the "Shark Tank" debut of Swimply is sure to be a refreshing revelation.

The service operates in a similar manner to that of Airbinb, where owners can list their pools and have customers rent them out on an hourly rate. As participants enjoy the exclusivity, pool owners earn passive income and recoup on maintenance fees. This was the spark that led founder Bunim Laskin to launch the company. Seeking ways to entertain his 11 siblings one summer, he learned that their neighbor owned a pool that hardly got used. In return for his family using the pool, he offered to pay for a portion of the expenses. The entire neighborhood was soon paying to use the pool, inspiring Laskin to start a business around a similar idea. Laskin officially started Swimply in July 2019 and within two weeks the app received over 15,000 downloads.

The company featured on Season 11 of "Shark Tank," the same season that included notable pitches such as the math tutor robot ABii and custom-built camper vans from Boho. Laskin enthusiastically touted the built-in value of Swimply's concept. But his fast-talking nature did little to hide some of the faultier aspects of his business that resulted in no sharks getting involved. However, a unique set of circumstances helped Swimply kick into high gear in the show's aftermath.