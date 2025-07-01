What Happened To The ABii Robot From Shark Tank Season 11?

The 21st episode of the 11th season of "Shark Tank" premiered on ABC on May 1, 2020, to an audience of 4.8 million people per Nielsen Media Research's viewership ratings. In the fourth and final pitch of the episode, Van Robotics CEO Laura Boccanfuso sought an investment in her company, which was built around the Abii math tutor robot for children. At the time, the selling price of the robot was steep but not entirely outlandish, though it was only in the hands of 220 students so far, with no details given in the aired version of the pitch about the split between home and educational users and what that translated to in revenue. The Sharks largely felt that the company and product were too early and unproven for an investment and opted out, so Boccanfuso left the proverbial tank without a deal.

Though Boccanfuso doesn't appear to have given any interviews with specifics about the kind of sales Abii has done since she appeared on "Shark Tank," she's made it clear that sales boomed during COVID-19 lockdowns. More specifically: The period after lockdowns started but before remote classes were introduced, where Abii filled the void as a teacher for families. Between that and a price increase, Van Robotics seems to be doing well, with running the company continuing to be Boccanfuso's sole job while she travels to speaking engagements, trade shows, and events at youth organizations. Let's take a look at Abii's whole journey through "Shark Tank" and beyond.