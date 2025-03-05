What Happened To DrumPants From Shark Tank Season 6?

The third episode of the sixth season of ABC's "Shark Tank" premiered on ABC on October 3, 2013, to an audience of 7.29 million people, according to Nielsen Media Research's viewership ratings. The fourth and final pitch heard that episode was for DrumPants, a company selling wearable touch sensors that could be used as percussive musical instruments as well as in other software applications.

When the episode was shot, the company was in the pre-order stage, having only run a Kickstarter campaign, and was otherwise pre-revenue. Some of the sharks seemed skeptical of the market for the product, seeing it as a novelty, but two of them were interested: one for the long-term goal of exploiting the tech in other ways, the other to license it to bigger companies. After they grew impatient with Drumpants' co-founders, those deals evaporated.

It doesn't seem like DrumPants' luck got any better after the episode aired. Though there's evidence that the product shipped to Kickstarter backers, including a second campaign, it's unclear if the product was ever shipped to any non-Kickstarter customers. Ship dates were repeatedly moved back, and by early 2016, the DrumBeats storefront was no longer functional. Let's take a detailed look at how DrumPants did on "Shark Tank" and beyond.

