What Happened To Boho Camper Vans From Shark Tank Season 11?

Friends David Sodemann and Brett Ellenson appeared on an episode of "Shark Tank" in 2020, trying to gain a partner for Boho Camper Vans. The pair explained their idea of converted camper vans to the sharks, and they immediately started getting nibbles. Mark Cuban was out first, but guest shark Rohan Oza, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, and Lori Greiner were all on the hook. The friends revealed in their pitch it takes just $20,000 to make the van, and then they can rent it out for $200 a night.

The duo came up with the idea of selling camper vans in 2018. They felt starting up the company in Arizona would be a slam dunk, and they decided to take an unconventional route to make it happen. Sodermann and Ellenson opened a credit card with the largest limit available to buy a van which would then be converted into a camper. The idea was to make enough money from renting it to cover their cost, and they did that in just a few months.