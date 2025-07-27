What Does A Transmission Warning Light Look Like & What Might Cause It To Turn On?

The transmission warning light is among the many dashboard lights that drivers should be familiar with. However, there's a catch: The warning light of the transmission module comes in many shapes and forms, depending on the make and model of your vehicle. Some cars do not even have a dedicated warning light for the transmission.

My old Mitsubishi Mirage subcompact would illuminate the check engine light, a red temperature warning light, and a blinking green Drive (D) light on the dashboard to warn me of an overheating transmission. It happened when I removed the throttle body for thorough cleaning and forgot to top off the radiator with fresh coolant. Disassembling the throttle body from the intake manifold requires disconnecting some coolant lines, which will cause the coolant to drain significantly after removal from the throttle body housing.

In most cases, the transmission warning light resembles a flashing overdrive light or a steady amber gear light with an exclamation mark (!) or a thermometer symbol in the center. In some cars, the transmission warning light could be a string of text or an error message within the instrument cluster. Whatever the case, you should never ignore an illuminated transmission warning, since the error code could mean many things.