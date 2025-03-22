How To Clean A Throttle Body (And How To Know When You Should)

The throttle body is a vital component of a fuel-injected internal combustion engine. It has a pivoting butterfly valve or throttle plate to control the airflow to the intake manifold and combustion chambers. Pressing on the gas pedal opens the butterfly valve to allow more air, and when you release the pedal, a spring closes the throttle plate. The throttle body has a throttle position sensor (TPS) to monitor the accelerator pedal movement. Meanwhile, the mass air flow sensor and TPS send data to the engine control unit (ECU), which pulses power to the fuel injectors as needed. On nearly all modern cars, the throttle body is mounted between the air filter and the intake manifold. It connects to the gas pedal using a cable or mechanical linkage or an electronic by-wire connection.

The butterfly valve mechanism inside the throttle body can get dirty over time since it consistently deals with the incoming air. Preventing dust, dirt, and gunk buildup inside the throttle body is one of the many benefits of periodic air filter changes; you should do this every 15,000 to 30,000 miles. When the throttle body in your car gets dirty, you'll notice symptoms like hard starting, stalling, hesitation when accelerating, mediocre fuel economy, unstable idling, and sometimes an illuminated check engine light. We highly recommend cleaning the throttle body every 30,000 miles — more frequently if you consistently drive in dusty environments. It's also a good idea to clean the throttle body each time you replace the air filter.

