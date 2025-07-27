Milwaukee 234-Piece Master Tool Chest: Here's Everything That's Included
Professional-grade tools made and sold by Milwaukee are popular with many mechanics around the world. The brand sells all kinds of different tools and accessories that prove indispensable in the garage, as well as multiple bundled sets, including Milwaukee tool sets for home mechanics that are beloved by their users. Milwaukee also sells heavy-duty tool storage solutions that are well-suited for the rough environment of a garage.
One such product is Milwaukee's Toolguard 30-inch 7-Drawer Steel Storage Rolling Cabinet. Not only is it durably built and able to easily move around your workspace, but its drawers are rated at 99 lbs each, with the bottom drawer rated at twice that. Plus, it's designed with anti-tilt protection that keeps more than one drawer from opening at the same time. The unit also comes with additional compartments, a peg board with hooks and tool holders, a magnetic power strip to directly charge batteries, and a recessed ABS worktop. All told, it can hold over 1,700 pounds of gear.
As for which tools, well, that's up to you. Milwaukee allows you to customize the cabinet's contents to your exact needs and preferences, drawer by drawer, with plenty of tool sets to choose from. With so many possible configurations, you may not want to bother spending extra time exploring and selecting your options. Fortunately, Tool Force offers a Milwaukee 234-piece Master Tool Chest that's pre-loaded with several Milwaukee sets that fit in custom-molded foam inserts for each drawer. It costs the equivalent of around $4,700 USD and comes with the Milwaukee Toolguard 30-inch 7-Drawer Steel Storage Rolling Cabinet as well as dozens of high-quality tools and accessories. Additionally, some of the brand's best power tools are also in the bundle.
The tool chest includes several smaller tool sets with their own foam inserts
What's useful about using Milwaukee's Toolguard storage units is that they not only house your tools but keep them well-organized, with each piece in its designated place. Tool Force has selected several specific tool sets to fit each drawer of the 30-inch 7-Drawer Steel Storage Rolling Cabinet, which comes with foam inserts that both protect and organize each item. These include Milwaukee's 23-piece Tri-lobe Screwdriver Set, 15-piece Hand Tool Set, 119-piece Master Ratchet and Socket Set, 32-piece Shockwave Master ½-inch Impact Socket Set, 15-piece Maxbite Combination Spanner/Wrench Set, 15-piece Maxbite Ratchet Spanner/Wrench Set, and VDE 8-piece Tri-lobe Screwdriver Set. Within these sets, you'll find useful gear including a hacksaw, magnetic tape measure, hex key set, engineer hammer, pliers, and 90-tooth ratchets with four-degree arc swing, among other useful pieces.
Also included is a twin pack of power tools — the Milwaukee M18 Fuel ½-inch High-Torque and M12 Fuel ⅜-inch Impact Wrench. Milwaukee is the best brand for impact wrenches and, with both 18V and 12V options, you'll have the right tool for the right job — whether you need additional power or a compact model for especially tight places. The twin pack bundle even includes five various-sized Milwaukee batteries and a M12/M18 Fast Charger. As for the hand tools, you can expect each set to include the high-quality construction and features that Milwaukee is well known for, such as ergonomic grips, permanent visible ID markings, and four-flat sockets.
Is the Milwaukee 234-piece Master Tool Chest available in the U.S.?
All in all, you'll get nearly everything you need from the Milwaukee 234-piece Master Tool Chest to perform many kinds of automotive repairs and projects. If you're wondering if there's a catch, there is — if you don't live in the United States, at least. That's because Tool Force's pre-loaded Milwaukee 234-piece Master Tool Chest is not available in the U.S. (Tool Force is based in Ireland.) In fact, you won't even find the Milwaukee Toolguard 30-inch 7-Drawer Steel Storage Rolling Cabinet, nor any other item in the brand's Toolguard line, in the U.S.
That might be a bummer for Americans who prefer to use Milwaukee gear in the garage, especially since the option to customize your cabinet drawer by drawer — a notable Toolguard feature — is also not offered in the States. However, it's certainly possible to build out a set that is very similar to Tool Force's Milwaukee 234-piece Master Tool Chest using Milwaukee products that are available in the U.S., housed in one of several Milwaukee cabinets, chests, and other storage solutions that are similar to the Toolguard cabinet and also available in America.
For instance, you can start with the Milwaukee High-Capacity 56-inch 10-Drawer Rolling Tool Cabinet and then pack it with kits similar to what Tool Force pre-loads its Master Tool Chest with, such as Milwaukee's 106–piece Ratchet and Socket Set, 12-piece Tri-lobe Screwdriver Set, and 30-piece Combination Wrench Set. You can even buy foam inserts from Milwaukee and customize them for your drawers. If you opt for a Milwaukee Packout setup, you can also add useful attachments to further personalize your garage setup or save time by buying Milwaukee's own pre-loaded 366-piece Master Mechanics Hand Tool Set, which is coming soon.