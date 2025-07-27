Milwaukee 234-Piece Master Tool Chest: Here's Everything That's Included

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Professional-grade tools made and sold by Milwaukee are popular with many mechanics around the world. The brand sells all kinds of different tools and accessories that prove indispensable in the garage, as well as multiple bundled sets, including Milwaukee tool sets for home mechanics that are beloved by their users. Milwaukee also sells heavy-duty tool storage solutions that are well-suited for the rough environment of a garage.

One such product is Milwaukee's Toolguard 30-inch 7-Drawer Steel Storage Rolling Cabinet. Not only is it durably built and able to easily move around your workspace, but its drawers are rated at 99 lbs each, with the bottom drawer rated at twice that. Plus, it's designed with anti-tilt protection that keeps more than one drawer from opening at the same time. The unit also comes with additional compartments, a peg board with hooks and tool holders, a magnetic power strip to directly charge batteries, and a recessed ABS worktop. All told, it can hold over 1,700 pounds of gear.

As for which tools, well, that's up to you. Milwaukee allows you to customize the cabinet's contents to your exact needs and preferences, drawer by drawer, with plenty of tool sets to choose from. With so many possible configurations, you may not want to bother spending extra time exploring and selecting your options. Fortunately, Tool Force offers a Milwaukee 234-piece Master Tool Chest that's pre-loaded with several Milwaukee sets that fit in custom-molded foam inserts for each drawer. It costs the equivalent of around $4,700 USD and comes with the Milwaukee Toolguard 30-inch 7-Drawer Steel Storage Rolling Cabinet as well as dozens of high-quality tools and accessories. Additionally, some of the brand's best power tools are also in the bundle.