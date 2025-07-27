What Does The Inside Of An F-14 Tomcat Fighter Jet Look Like?

One feature that stands out with the F-14 Tomcat is its cockpit built for two. It's not a common configuration on other fighter jets except on particular variants, specifically ones used for pilot training purposes, such as with the F-16 fighter jet family. That wasn't the case for the Tomcat, though. Speaking at the Armed Forces Air Show 1997, 25 years after the U.S. Navy received its first F-14s, Lieutenants Steve McShay and Dave Halprin of Fighter Squadron VF 101 explained why the Tomcat had to be controlled by two.

According to Lt. McShay, per EFP Network, "the F-14 ... has the most powerful airborne radar in a fighter you'll ever see, and probably may ever see again." To get the most out of its extensive functionality, then, the radar needs a crew member's constant monitoring, freeing up the pilot to concentrate exclusively on "keep[ing the F-14] up airborne and point it in the right direction."

Inside an F-14, then, is the aforementioned radar, which is concealed within the aircraft's pointed nose. Behind that are the front and aft cockpits. Each sports the range of sophisticated equipment that would be expected of such an aircraft, tailored to that crew member's specific role. Though the F-14 is now retired, it was certainly a force to be reckoned with during its tenure.