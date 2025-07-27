How To Improve Your YouTube Recommendations

YouTube is one of the most popular social media apps, with over a billion active users each month. The platform is home to almost all genres of video content that you can imagine, from long-form tutorials to short, catchy comedy sketches. Whether you want to watch your favorite sports star's best performance or experience a real-life squid game, you will find everything on YouTube.

Along with a multitude of features the platform offers, one important thing that has helped YouTube reach its height of popularity is its video recommendation algorithm. The algorithm ultimately helps YouTube ensure that you always have something new to watch to your liking.

However, there may be times when you find YouTube recommending content that isn't relevant to your viewing habits. For instance, it might recommend videos highlighting non-veg dishes on the Home tab, despite you being a hardcore vegetarian who loves discovering strictly vegetarian recipes. Fortunately, it's possible to work on your YouTube recommendations and ensure it's only recommending content that's relevant to your interests.