Makita Blue Vs Green Tools: Here's What The Colors Mean

When new DIYers first enter the halls of their local hardware store, they're often overwhelmed by the abundance of choice when deciding which power tool is right for them. Those looking for high-quality tools that last forever often find themselves buying a set of cordless Makita tools. With a storied manufacturing history spanning over a century, Makita has grown from an electric motor sales company to one of the premier tool brands on the market. As synonymous with quality as the Makita moniker is the tool brand's iconic color scheme. Sporting a bright teal that instantly catches the eye in any hardware store or garage, professionals and amateurs alike associate Makita's trademarked teal with quality. However, when the company first announced its outdoor adventure line in 2022, the most immediate question was, "Where's the blue?"

Featuring a unique olive green color scheme, the Outdoor Adventure range constituted a shift in focus for the hardware company, providing a line of equipment focused on leisure activities ranging from camping and rock climbing to tailgating. Painted green to underscore its connection to the outdoors, all of the adventure's 19 cordless products are compatible with Makita's 18-volt LXT System and range from chainsaws to coolers.