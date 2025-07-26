Makita Blue Vs Green Tools: Here's What The Colors Mean
When new DIYers first enter the halls of their local hardware store, they're often overwhelmed by the abundance of choice when deciding which power tool is right for them. Those looking for high-quality tools that last forever often find themselves buying a set of cordless Makita tools. With a storied manufacturing history spanning over a century, Makita has grown from an electric motor sales company to one of the premier tool brands on the market. As synonymous with quality as the Makita moniker is the tool brand's iconic color scheme. Sporting a bright teal that instantly catches the eye in any hardware store or garage, professionals and amateurs alike associate Makita's trademarked teal with quality. However, when the company first announced its outdoor adventure line in 2022, the most immediate question was, "Where's the blue?"
Featuring a unique olive green color scheme, the Outdoor Adventure range constituted a shift in focus for the hardware company, providing a line of equipment focused on leisure activities ranging from camping and rock climbing to tailgating. Painted green to underscore its connection to the outdoors, all of the adventure's 19 cordless products are compatible with Makita's 18-volt LXT System and range from chainsaws to coolers.
What's Included in the Outdoor Adventure Line
To mark the occasion of this release, Makita colored its outdoor range a distinct olive green, which the company confirmed was inspired by the environment. The range includes power tools like a blower and top-handle chainsaw kits, as well as a Bluetooth speaker radio. For those looking to stay cool, Makita sells two outdoor fans, an AC cooler with six temperature modes, and an inflator kit for your floaties or kiddie pool. Other accessories in the Outdoor Adventure line include a coffeemaker, kettle, five lighting tools, and an outdoor power source. And while some of these products, like the Makita Coffee Machine, can also be purchased in the company's iconic teal, a green model signifies its place in the outdoor adventure line. Since its release, Makita has continued to add to its outdoor line, introducing a battery-powered heated blanket with three settings and 35 hours of battery life.
A major advantage of the Outdoor Adventure range is its compatibility with Makita's 18V LXT cordless charging system. This means that fans of Makita's power tools won't have to buy new battery charging units. Instead, purchasers can charge their outdoor adventure kit using what Makita claims is the world's largest compatible 18-volt battery system. Compatible with over 350 of the company's cordless products, the lithium-ion battery system enables Makita fans to use the same charging kit for their lantern as they do for their leaf blower.