Why Are Sedans Called 'Saloons' In England?

When Americans hear the word "saloon," they're almost always going to think of an old-timey Western bar with double-hinged swinging doors, where cowboys and ruffians of all sorts hung out to quench their thirst. Heck, you can still saunter into one today and grab a whiskey or sarsaparilla. However, a saloon means something entirely different in jolly old England, where the rich tapestry of the Old West was never part of the evolution of its ancient land.

Across the pond, a saloon is a four-door vehicle made up of three sections. This general blueprint for a closed-bodied automobile with a fixed roof and real doors is called a 3-box design. The driver and passengers sit in a comfortable larger box between two smaller functional boxes located in the front (for the engine) and rear (for the luggage). Thanks to the intricacies of international languages, we have different names for all of those things. In the United Kingdom, the hood is referred to as a "bonnet," while the trunk is called a "boot."

In the end, though, a saloon car is what we call a sedan in the U.S. (a style that no longer sells), and the terms are essentially interchangeable. Brits went with "saloon" over "sedan" (or some other word) as a matter of historical happenstance. In the early 1900s, U.K. car manufacturers began using the term as a way to market automobiles, a term they almost certainly "borrowed" from the train industry, which long had high-end saloon cars where passengers could talk, eat, and drink in a luxurious setting.