The Classic Jaguar Saloon That Was A Masterpiece Of Craftsmanship

In September 1948, Jaguar unveiled the Mark V Saloon at the London Motor Show, making it the first post-World War II model to wear the "Jaguar" badge. Before the war, Sir William Lyons' company was known as "SS Cars," but afterwards decided to scrap the name entirely because it sounded much too similar to Hitler's Schutzstaffel (SS) troops for comfort, so he changed it to Jaguar Cars, Ltd.

The Mark V Saloon was equipped with a host of firsts and one notable last. Although Chief Engineer William Heynes developed the company's independent front suspension before the war, the Mark V was the first to use it. It's also the first Jag to feature four-wheel hydraulic drum brakes, sealed headlamps, and flashing turn signals. If that weren't enough, it was the company's first vehicle available in both left and right-side drive configurations but the last to feature a pushrod engine.

The name is also something of a conundrum. Several sources (Bonhams, GAUK Motors, and Conceptcarz.com) all agree that there were no previous "Mark" iterations of any kind. The belief is that Lyons fiddled with five different prototypes between 1946 and 1948 before landing on the one he liked, thus the Mark V designation. Interestingly, the Mark IV badge wasn't used until after the Mark V launched. Digging deeper reveals a Jaguar car club in Beverly Hills contends the Mark IV name was put on vehicles built between 1935 and 1949, while another source says it was an "unofficial" name given by the company.