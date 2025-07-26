Who Owns Grizzly Woodworking Tools And Where Are They Made?

Grizzly might be one of the most recognizable names in woodworking tools today, but its story starts with something as small as a borrowed $500 and a used lathe. The company was founded in 1983 by Shiraz Balolia, who at the time was just trying to fix and resell machines to earn a living. He started in a tiny space behind a barber shop and personally delivered drill presses in an overloaded VW van. Fast forward to today, and Grizzly is a major name in making the best woodworking power tools, with customers that range from weekend DIYers to massive corporations like Boeing and Ford.

The company is still privately owned and led by Balolia himself. Headquartered in Bellingham, Washington, Grizzly has grown its reach across the U.S. while staying true to its direct-to-consumer roots. While some of its tools are available online through retailers, the company primarily sells through its own website and catalog. Its tools are designed in the U.S., and are manufactured in China and Taiwan under strict quality control. – a model that has helped keep costs down for decades.