Why Did Airbus Suspend Its Beluga Cargo Airline?

When Airbus launched its Beluga cargo airline, known as Airbus Beluga Transport (AiBT), it was seen as an ambitious move into the world of oversized freight. The idea was simple, but clever: repurpose the older A300-600ST Beluga aircraft, which are known for their unique whale-shaped design, for external cargo services. AiBT was capable of moving massive items like helicopters, satellites, and industrial machinery, filling a unique niche in modern aviation.

On paper, the plan made sense. Airbus already had the aircraft, the infrastructure, and the experience handling unusually shaped cargo, so it looked like a natural way for it to tap into the growing demand. But just over a year after launching, Airbus pulled the plug on the airline. The world hasn't run out of big things to move; in fact, the demand for oversized cargo aircraft is still very much alive. However, the issue was on the operational side, meaninghow the airline functioned, not what it offered. ABT just didn't take off the way Airbus hoped.