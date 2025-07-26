What Causes A Bulging Tire? (And Why It Can't Be Fixed)

A bulging tire is more than just an eyesore... it's one of the most crucial warning signs your tire needs to be replaced. These pimple-looking things form when air escapes from the inner liner and pushes out through weakened parts of the tire's structure. And while these bubbles might start small, they can grow much bigger quite quickly. Eventually, this will lead to a blowout.

The usual suspect is damage to the tire's sidewall: the area connecting the tread (the part that meets the road) to the rim (the part that holds the tire to the wheel). This portion of the tire is made up of rubber and reinforced nylon fibers meant to hold the tire's shape under pressure. When the tire hits a pothole, curb, or debris in the road, the force of the impact can hurt these inner layers, letting air seep out between them. That air collects in the outermost layer, which is what creates the bubble.