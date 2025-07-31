The Coolest Toyota Pickup Truck Doesn't Even Have Four Wheel Drive
Toyota has released a number of fun-to-drive off-road vehicles throughout the years; specifically any Toyota SUV or truck that features the TRD-badge is capable of getting you off the pavement. The Toyota Tacoma, the company's midsize pickup truck offering, can be outfitted with a number of different TRD trims that can help you navigate the roads less traveled. Almost all of these TRD trims offer four-wheel drive as an option, and many trims come with standard four-wheel drive.
The Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner is unique among TRD vehicles, as it is only available with rear-wheel drive as the sole drivetrain option. While some may think this puts the model at a disadvantage, it's an impressively capable truck that can ferry drivers nearly anywhere.
The Tacoma TRD PreRunner is the entry-level option for a TRD-capable truck, starting at $38,520 before destination fees. To put that in comparison, the top-of-the-line Tacoma TRD Pro has a starting price of nearly $65,000. The TRD PreRunner is also the only Tacoma TRD that features an extended cab with a six-foot bed. Other TRD-models offer six-foot beds, but they are optional, and the trucks only feature the double cab. That helps make the TRD PreRunner more unique among its peers, but we're only scratching the surface.
What makes the Tacoma TRD PreRunner special?
The Tacoma TRD PreRunner is the easiest and most affordable way to find yourself in a Toyota off-road truck. Powered by a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine producing 278 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque, the TRD PreRunner shares its engine with a majority of the TRD lineup. The Tacoma TRD Pro and i-Force Max trims feature a more powerful hybrid powertrain.
Stepping inside the Tacoma TRD PreRunner feels like entering any other Tacoma TRD's cabin; TRD-specific badging, an 8-inch touchscreen that is featured in every TRD trim (minus the Limited trim), and standard cloth seats. There's also a TRD PreRunner upgrade package, which adds some niceties to the cabin. However, One area that makes the TRD PreRunner similar to its non-TRD stablemates is the suspension, which is a leaf spring system instead of the coil springs that are featured on every other Tacoma TRD trim. Coil springs are preferred by off-road truck drivers, as they allow more movement for the truck when compared to leaf springs.
When it comes to off-road performance, the TRD PreRunner is more than capable of dragging its driver through trails and minor road blockages. However, the ride might be a bit stiffer than other TRD models due to the leaf spring suspension. This truck is designed for drivers who want an entry-level off-road truck, though it may not be the best option for those who suffer from inclement winter weather.
Alternatives to the Tacoma TRD PreRunner
There are a number of direct competitors for the Toyota Tacoma, as well as the Tacoma TRD PreRunner, specifically. The Jeep Gladiator, Nissan Frontier, Ford Ranger, and Chevrolet Colorado all offer off-road specific trims that can match the Toyota. The Jeep Gladiator is the easiest direct comparison, as every trim of the Jeep truck has, at minimum, decent off-road capability.
The Chevrolet Colorado Trail Boss is the most capable off-road trim in Chevy's midsize truck lineup. The Trail Boss trim features a two-inch lift kit over the original Colorado, 18-inch tires, and an automatic locking rear differential. The Ford Ranger is one of the newer entries to the midsize pickup truck class, and it already offers a monster of an off-road trim. The Ford Ranger Raptor, which starts at just over $56,000 and offers off-road goodies like steel front and rear bumpers for extra protection, a Trail Control System for tricky situations, and massive 2.5-inch Fox live valve shocks.
The Nissan Frontier Pro-X is another somewhat affordable way to get an off-road-ready pickup truck, and is the best direct comparison to the Tacoma TRD PreRunner. Both of these trucks start around $38,000, both trucks offer rear-wheel drive with no four-wheel-drive option, and both are seen as the entry-level off-road options for the trucks.