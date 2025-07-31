The Coolest Toyota Pickup Truck Doesn't Even Have Four Wheel Drive

Toyota has released a number of fun-to-drive off-road vehicles throughout the years; specifically any Toyota SUV or truck that features the TRD-badge is capable of getting you off the pavement. The Toyota Tacoma, the company's midsize pickup truck offering, can be outfitted with a number of different TRD trims that can help you navigate the roads less traveled. Almost all of these TRD trims offer four-wheel drive as an option, and many trims come with standard four-wheel drive.

The Toyota Tacoma TRD PreRunner is unique among TRD vehicles, as it is only available with rear-wheel drive as the sole drivetrain option. While some may think this puts the model at a disadvantage, it's an impressively capable truck that can ferry drivers nearly anywhere.

The Tacoma TRD PreRunner is the entry-level option for a TRD-capable truck, starting at $38,520 before destination fees. To put that in comparison, the top-of-the-line Tacoma TRD Pro has a starting price of nearly $65,000. The TRD PreRunner is also the only Tacoma TRD that features an extended cab with a six-foot bed. Other TRD-models offer six-foot beds, but they are optional, and the trucks only feature the double cab. That helps make the TRD PreRunner more unique among its peers, but we're only scratching the surface.