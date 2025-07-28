Why Do Bikers Indicate A Right Turn With Their Left Hand?

One of the most important things to be while out on the road is predictable. That's precisely what brake lights and turn signals are there for: so that you can be predictable to oncoming traffic and the motorists behind you. They'll know when you're stopping, when you're changing lanes, or which direction you would like to go. Unfortunately, one of the most popular vehicle types on the road today, the bicycle, usually has none of these lights. The core design of a bicycle is to be sturdy, efficient, versatile, and simple to ride, so that's probably why many manufacturers don't add electric turn signals to them.

However, bicyclists (and motorcyclists who are having issues with their turn signals) must still indicate where they're going while riding on the road. Therefore, states have laws guiding what kind of gestures you can make when turn signals or lights aren't available to you– biker or not. Many states agree that pointing your left or right arm out in the respective direction you wish to go is a good way to indicate your direction. That means pointing your right arm out horizontally is how to indicate you're going right, and vice versa for the left. But the NHTSA and some states, like New York, provide that you can also use your left hand in an L-shaped gesture when turning right and history suggests that this stems from the time cars didn't have turn signals.