Why Are Blinkers Or Turn Signals Called 'Indicators' In England?

You're behind the wheel, about to make a turn, and you flip that little lever next to the steering wheel on your left. If you're in the U.S., you're probably calling it a "turn signal" or "blinker." But in the U.K., that turn signal becomes an "indicator." Similar to how car hoods are called "bonnets" in England, the turn signal switch in both countries is the same car part with the same function, but a completely different name. So why is that?

It's called an indicator in the U.K. because it indicates your intent to turn or change lanes. The term focuses on function, and it's been used in British vehicle language for decades. So while Americans went with the term "turn signal," the British stuck with the more literal approach. Some people in the U.K. also used the term "blinker," likely because the light flashes, but the word never fully caught on.

While the terminology may be different, both countries typically feature the turn signal, or indicator switch, on the left side of the steering wheel. However, while cars in America have red turn signals, British indicators are usually amber.