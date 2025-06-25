Why Are Car Hoods Called 'Bonnets' In England?

The British have a distinctive way of referring to the parts or appearance of a car. A station wagon in England is typically called an estate car, which, not too long ago, would have been referred to by European gentlemen as a shooting brake.

For some unknown reason, the Brits spell tyres instead of tires, despite referring to the same round and rubbery things that connect the car to the road, and British cars have the driver on the right side instead of the left, a fact that Jeremy Clarkson, the legendary host that was fired from Top Gear, will often say as the superior way to drive a car no matter where you are in the world.

However, more confusing is what the people from England call the engine cover a bonnet, instead of what car guys typically call a hood. Merriam-Webster defines a bonnet as a cloth or straw hat tied under the chin of a woman or child. The other definition is a metal cowl or covering of a valve chamber or fireplace. In British automotive parlance, car hoods are referred to as bonnets for a somewhat interesting reason.