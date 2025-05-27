Why Are Ships Given Female Names? A Look At The Tradition's History

Part of it comes from superstition. In ancient maritime lore, the ocean was a wild, unpredictable force, and early sailors, mostly men, leaned into feminine personification to both respect and appease it. If the sea were a "she" (hello, tongue twister), and ships were the ones braving her moods, referring to them as female felt like a natural extension.

Ironically, these same sailors also believed that having women (or even their effigies) on board brought bad luck. HowStuffWorks cites a grim incident in the Middle Ages where a storm hit a ship carrying female passengers. Convinced they were the cause, the crew threw them overboard. Plot twist: the crew members still drowned. This belief faded over time, and with the growing inclusion of women aboard ships, a contradictory superstition took its place.

By the 19th century, female figureheads started showing up on ship bows and gradually became sailors' staple mascots. They could be carved figures of female royalty, in which case they were clothed, or mermaid figures in various stages of undress. The latter because some believed nudity could calm storms, a strange upgrade from an earlier belief that mermaids were sirens luring sailors to doom. Consistency is not superstition's strong suit.

There was also a sentimental layer to giving ships female names. Sailors often spent months (or even years) away from home, so they named their ships after wives, mothers, lovers — whoever they missed most. It made their humongous steel beast feel a little more like home and kept them emotionally afloat. Symbolism played a part, too. Ships are vessels that carry people, just as women are vessels in childbirth. That symbolic femininity also transferred to the graceful way a ship glides across water, which some likened to a woman's elegance.