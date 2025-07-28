Are Jeep Wranglers Reliable After 100K Miles? What Users Are Saying

One thing Jeep Wranglers are good at is dividing opinion. On the one hand, many Wrangler owners see this quintessentially American four-wheel-drive as unstoppable, the epitome of off-road toughness. On the other, this iconic Jeep with its seven-slot grille draws a barrage of criticism from its detractors, who take every opportunity to ridicule the Jeep faithful — a fan base as rusted-on as the bolts on a TJ undercarriage.

Born in 1941 out of the United States' desire to bring an end to World War II, Jeeps are as good as anything on the market for off-roading, rock crawling, and trail-climbing, and continue to hold their own against lower-priced imports and fierce SUV competition. The brand has survived a string of ownership changes, from the early American Bantam, Willys-Overland, and Kaiser days to its current stewardship under Stellantis — via AMC, Renault, and some convoluted Chrysler-Daimler-Fiat iterations. Through it all, Jeep retained its own ruggedly individual identity.

But while a Wrangler is one of the best new off-road vehicles out there, is it reliable in the long haul? To find out, we headed to the Jeep forums. Jeep wheelers just love talking all things Jeep. It's a Jeep thing. Like "ducking", where a toy rubber duck is placed on an unsuspecting owner's rig — a custom that polarizes opinions. When it comes to the high-mileage reliability of the Wrangler, however, Jeep owners are less divided. Are owners happy with their Wranglers, 100,000 miles on? Judging by user comments on the forums, yes they are.