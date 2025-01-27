Does YJ Stand For Anything On A Jeep? Understanding The Company's Model Codes

With the YJ, Jeep showed the automotive industry what it was capable of. The Jeep name had become synonymous with adventure and freedom, attributes that the YJ effortlessly upheld. But with such success came the inevitable question: How would the rest of the Wranglers perform? The next Wrangler was the TJ, which debuted in 1997, only two years after Jeep stopped producing the YJ. The TJ came with circular headlights, a return to form for the vehicle manufacturer. The vehicle boasted an updated coil spring suspension, which made it a delight to drive both on and off-road.

Two years before the end of the TJ's run in 2006, Jeep released the LJ, also known as the TJ Unlimited. The LJ was essentially a version of the TJ with a longer wheelbase, which provided more space – 13 additional inches of storage space and two extra inches of legroom, to be exact. Both the TJ and LJ ceased production in 2006. However, that same year, Jeep debuted the JK, which would reign until 2018. The JKU, which was basically a four-door Unlimited variant of the JK, would also be released and see continued production until 2018.

In 2017, Jeep would announce the current Wrangler, the JL, which it would release in 2018. Jeeps have always had some powerful engine under their hoods, like the 2.5-liter four-cylinder motor, which could last more than 200,000 miles. With the JL, Jeep offers a turbocharged four-cylinder or an EcoDiesel engine. There's also a plug-in option if you settle for the Wrangler 4xe. Of course, while the JL marks the end of the Wrangler list, it only scratches the surface of two-digit Jeep codes out there.

