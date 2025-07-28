Is Your DeWalt Battery Showing Bars But Won't Power Tools? This May Be The Problem

You grab your new DeWalt tool, pop in a fully charged battery, and expect to get to work, but nothing happens. The battery shows bars, so it looks fine at first glance, but your tool stays dead silent. Before you assume the battery's gone bad, there are common issues that could be causing this, and they're easier to overlook than you might think.

Your battery may have overheated at some point, and if so, it might shut off temporarily to avoid damage. Letting it cool down before placing it back on the charger for an extended period will often restore it. The battery might have low voltage inside, and in that case, you can connect it to a fully charged one using jumper wires, boosting its voltage enough to allow normal charging again. If these steps don't fix the problem, the battery may have reached the end of its lifespan. Of course, it could be that the battery just isn't properly locked into place in the tool or charger. When that happens, the battery won't supply power or accept a charge. So, make sure the battery clicks securely into position, and when you hear that little snap, you're good to go.

Cleaning the contacts carefully with a soft cloth or sanding away corrosion can sometimes help as well. For tougher cases, slow "boost" charging or using an AC adapter to revive the cells might work, but if the battery still won't hold a charge, it's probably time for a replacement.