Is Your DeWalt Battery Showing Bars But Won't Power Tools? This May Be The Problem
You grab your new DeWalt tool, pop in a fully charged battery, and expect to get to work, but nothing happens. The battery shows bars, so it looks fine at first glance, but your tool stays dead silent. Before you assume the battery's gone bad, there are common issues that could be causing this, and they're easier to overlook than you might think.
Your battery may have overheated at some point, and if so, it might shut off temporarily to avoid damage. Letting it cool down before placing it back on the charger for an extended period will often restore it. The battery might have low voltage inside, and in that case, you can connect it to a fully charged one using jumper wires, boosting its voltage enough to allow normal charging again. If these steps don't fix the problem, the battery may have reached the end of its lifespan. Of course, it could be that the battery just isn't properly locked into place in the tool or charger. When that happens, the battery won't supply power or accept a charge. So, make sure the battery clicks securely into position, and when you hear that little snap, you're good to go.
Cleaning the contacts carefully with a soft cloth or sanding away corrosion can sometimes help as well. For tougher cases, slow "boost" charging or using an AC adapter to revive the cells might work, but if the battery still won't hold a charge, it's probably time for a replacement.
Proper handling can protect the life of your DeWalt battery
If you've invested in DeWalt tools, it's important to take care of the batteries the right way, since it directly affects how long they last and how reliably they perform. For starters, avoid third-party products and stick with official DeWalt batteries, tools, and chargers to avoid performance issues. Always store and charge your batteries in a cool, dry place, and avoid exposing them to liquids, oils, or high heat. When it's time to clean them, skip the solvents and just use a lightly damp cloth. If you're not planning to use a battery or the tool it's in for a while, remove the battery and make sure it's fully charged before storing it, especially for long periods of time.
If you're shipping a DeWalt FLEXVOLT battery for any reason, check that the cap is in place to keep things safe during transit. Damaged or cracked batteries shouldn't be used at all, and instead of trashing a battery that will no longer hold a charge, take it to a DeWalt Service Center for free disposal. They'll also help with any battery concerns, so there's no need to try and fix it yourself.
For specific guidance on your exact tool and battery model, it's always a good idea to check the user manual that came with your DeWalt product. You can also visit DeWalt's official website for updated support materials, safety info, and battery care tips tailored to your gear.