How Fast Is The Ducati Scrambler 800 & How Much Does One Cost?
Ducati Motorcycles is a brand that has lived up to its Italian heritage. Brilliant engineering, fashionable exteriors, and flashy colors. The Ducati Scrambler 800 is one of the manufacturer's flagship models, though it is now known simply as the Ducati Scrambler. It is a bike that loves being tossed around, whether it's clipping through corners, gliding through traffic, or posing for photos.
Its styling is very much retro. It has a teardrop tank, round LED headlight, and a tubular steel trellis frame. In many regards, it pays homage to 1960s scramblers, but it combined that with modern tech. Innovations such as ride‑by‑wire, traction control, and cornering ABS balance out its retro exterior with modern engineering.
The Ducati Scrambler 800 is a good beginner bike, and in many ways an ideal entry-level motorcycle, but it's not limited to newbies alone. The Ducati Scrambler balances fun and safety, while generating enough power to keep you ahead of urban traffic. How fast can it actually go? How much will one set you back?
Is the Ducati Scrambler 800 fast?
The Ducati Scrambler's 803 cc L‑twin engine produces 73 horsepower and 48 lb‑ft of torque. That power-to-displacement ratio gives the bike a believable top speed of around 195 km/h, or 121 mph, and it can reach 62 mph in about 4.1 seconds. It's no hyperbike, but it's more than fast enough to thrill.
That 121 mph ceiling comes from real-world tests, and it means there's a strong mid‑range punch, and mild roll-on performance out of the box. Ride experience should also show its defining qualities. Qualities such as a lightweight chassis, upright ergonomics, agile handling, and accessible torque. In our review of the 2024 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle, it was clear that improvements were made on this base model, including, but not limited to, a lighter frame of 408 pounds and a new 4.3-inch display, not to mention more sophisticated tech.
What is the price of the Ducati Scrambler 800?
If you want to park a Ducati Scrambler 800 in your garage, you'll need to part with a good amount of cash. The base Icon model, which launched in 2015, goes for around $8,589. If you're purchasing it from the U.S., Ducati offers two new 2025 trims. The Scrambler Icon Dark and the Scrambler Full Throttle. The Icon Dark has a $9,995 MSRP, while the Scrambler Full Throttle has a $12,395 MSRP. Both have been available at dealers since March 2025.
The sub‑$10k price tag for the Icon Dark showcases Ducati's accessibility without compromising brand credibility. For comparison, Ducati's own press materials highlight how the Icon Dark strips back non‑essentials into its all‑black livery. It does this while retaining the same 803cc powertrain and chassis, making it a compelling entry‑level offer.
With its $12,395 price, the Full Throttle commands a decent premium. For that price, however, you get sportier styling, a Termignoni exhaust, and some choice tech like quick shift. If this doesn't match your budget, then you might want to consider some alternatives to the Ducati Scrambler instead.