How Fast Is The Ducati Scrambler 800 & How Much Does One Cost?

Ducati Motorcycles is a brand that has lived up to its Italian heritage. Brilliant engineering, fashionable exteriors, and flashy colors. The Ducati Scrambler 800 is one of the manufacturer's flagship models, though it is now known simply as the Ducati Scrambler. It is a bike that loves being tossed around, whether it's clipping through corners, gliding through traffic, or posing for photos.

Its styling is very much retro. It has a teardrop tank, round LED headlight, and a tubular steel trellis frame. In many regards, it pays homage to 1960s scramblers, but it combined that with modern tech. Innovations such as ride‑by‑wire, traction control, and cornering ABS balance out its retro exterior with modern engineering.

The Ducati Scrambler 800 is a good beginner bike, and in many ways an ideal entry-level motorcycle, but it's not limited to newbies alone. The Ducati Scrambler balances fun and safety, while generating enough power to keep you ahead of urban traffic. How fast can it actually go? How much will one set you back?