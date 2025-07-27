What Happened To The Original 'Starsky And Hutch' Car?

Starsky and Hutch, the fictional undercover cops portrayed in the 1970s TV series of the same name, thrust lead actors Paul Michael Glaser and David Soul into the limelight. But it was their mute co-star — a bright red Ford Gran Torino with a distinctive white stripe — that stole the show, starring in the high-speed, tire-screeching car chases that punctuated every storyline. This eye-catching two-door hardtop, with its five-slot mags and pumped-up rear suspension, quickly became a pop culture icon, with vehicles from the show highly sought after today.

The success of the show, which ran for 93 episodes from 1975 to 1979, inspired a string of similarly themed buddy-cop TV shows. "ChiPs" motorcycle officers Baker and Ponch, and "Miami Vice" detectives Crockett and Tubbs, quickly followed in its tire tracks — along with those car-jumping, back-roads rapscallions Bo and Luke from "The Dukes of Hazzard" in their similarly iconic 1969 Dodge Challenger, the "General Lee".

When the first series of "Starsky and Hutch" hit the airwaves on America's ABC, the phone lines of Beverly Hills producers Spelling-Goldberg ran hot, with viewers eager to know where they could purchase such a car. Smelling a sale, marketing gurus at Ford rushed to release just over 1300 limited-edition lookalikes for the 1976 model year. It is the existence of these factory replicas — along with a fleet of home-built tribute cars — that makes it difficult to authenticate any Gran Torino purportedly used in the series.